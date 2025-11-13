CIB seizes land and assets worth billions from Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu corruption case

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in collaboration with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PAAC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), announced the success of “Operation Endgame”, which aimed to recover assets for Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lopburi Province. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2,258 rai of land (411 land titles), 60 vehicles, and other assets, with a total value exceeding 10 billion baht.

The investigation began after Trynh Phoraksa, a criminologist, provided information to the authorities regarding Seksan Supseubsakul, also known as “Mor Bee,” a faith influencer who was accused of embezzling donations meant for Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu. Seksan had been soliciting donations via social media, claiming the funds would be used to assist Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, or Phra Alongkot, the former abbot of the temple, to support AIDS patients and other charitable causes at the temple.

Seksan opened a bank account with Kasikorn Bank to collect donations between August 2019 and 2025, amassing over 300 million baht in funds from the public. However, when Phra Alongkot received the funds, he did not channel them into the temple’s operations but instead used them for personal gain, including lending money to outsiders and buying assets under other people's names.