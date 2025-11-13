CIB seizes land and assets worth billions from Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu corruption case

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), in collaboration with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PAAC), and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), announced the success of “Operation Endgame”, which aimed to recover assets for Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Lopburi Province. The operation resulted in the seizure of 2,258 rai of land (411 land titles), 60 vehicles, and other assets, with a total value exceeding 10 billion baht.
The investigation began after Trynh Phoraksa, a criminologist, provided information to the authorities regarding Seksan Supseubsakul, also known as “Mor Bee,” a faith influencer who was accused of embezzling donations meant for Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu. Seksan had been soliciting donations via social media, claiming the funds would be used to assist Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, or Phra Alongkot, the former abbot of the temple, to support AIDS patients and other charitable causes at the temple.
Seksan opened a bank account with Kasikorn Bank to collect donations between August 2019 and 2025, amassing over 300 million baht in funds from the public. However, when Phra Alongkot received the funds, he did not channel them into the temple’s operations but instead used them for personal gain, including lending money to outsiders and buying assets under other people's names.
As a result, the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct approved arrest warrants for both Seksan and Phra Alongkot on August 26, 2025 on charges of embezzling temple donations, dereliction of duty, and money laundering. Officials also confiscated the following during the arrests:
Following their arrests, the CIB continued its investigation to track down assets held by other individuals on behalf of the temple, recovering the following:
In total, the assets recovered, including land, properties, and vehicles, amounted to approximately 7,200 rai. The estimated value of these assets, including the land, buildings, and vehicles, is over 10 billion baht.
Additionally, evidence has been gathered to be handed over to Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu for civil litigation to recover approximately 200 million baht in misappropriated funds that were taken from the temple.
CIB clarified that this operation was not just about arresting the wrongdoers but also about helping the temple reclaim assets purchased with donations from the public. The CIB is committed to ensuring the temple’s assets are managed properly in accordance with regulations and law, while also continuing to investigate and prosecute any further wrongdoers linked to the temple's corruption.
Both suspects have exercised their right to deny the charges.