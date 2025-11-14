Army flags four suspicious points in Cambodia’s claim of civilian shooting

On November 14, 2025 at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Army spokesperson, addressed Cambodia’s latest accusations and media reports, which he said have distorted information and staged narratives repeatedly over the past week. The latest claim alleges that Thai soldiers shot Cambodian civilians near Prey Chan village in Banteay Meanchey province on November 12, 2025, resulting in one death and several injuries.
Maj Gen Winthai identified four key suspicious points regarding Cambodia’s narrative:
1. The alleged body was cremated immediately without an autopsy
Winthai said the reported cremation of the supposed deceased Cambodian civilian on November 13, 2025 is highly irregular. Since the case involves an “unnatural death,” an autopsy should legally be required.
The rushed cremation, he said, appears to be an intentional attempt to conceal evidence that contradicts Cambodia’s claims.
Historically, whenever Cambodia wished to draw international attention or place blame on Thailand, it has publicly presented evidence and amplified news coverage.
In this case, however, Cambodia did not showcase the body or provide proof — despite the presence of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), which conducted an on-site review on November 13.
This raises two possibilities:
3. Hospital director told AOT there were no deaths — contradicting Cambodia’s story
Winthai said Cambodia must clarify a video interview involving the Director of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital, who told AOT during their visit that:
“From the recent clash, there were three injured persons and no deaths. Please report this accurately.”
This statement directly conflicts with what Cambodian authorities reported to their media.
4. Injuries shown in news footage do not match gunshot wounds
Winthai added that the injuries seen on patients sent to the hospital are inconsistent with actual gunshot wounds fired from military weapons at a distance of 500–800 metres.
Such wounds should be severe and extensive, he said — yet the patients shown in reports appeared to have minor injuries and were even smiling, which is “not at all consistent with gunshot victims.”
Maj Gen Winthai stated that all evidence strongly suggests Cambodia is staging scenarios, manipulating information, and presenting itself as the victim, despite being the side that violated the Thailand–Cambodia Joint Declaration first.
He urged Cambodia to cease actions that escalate tensions and hostility along the border.
The spokesperson reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Army remains fully prepared to protect the nation’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of the Thai people. Central units and border protection forces continue to monitor developments closely.
If any abnormal activity or threat to national security is detected, the Army is ready to act immediately under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which grants the right to self-defence.