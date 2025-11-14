Army flags four suspicious points in Cambodia’s claim of civilian shooting

On November 14, 2025 at the Royal Thai Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Winthai Suwaree, Army spokesperson, addressed Cambodia’s latest accusations and media reports, which he said have distorted information and staged narratives repeatedly over the past week. The latest claim alleges that Thai soldiers shot Cambodian civilians near Prey Chan village in Banteay Meanchey province on November 12, 2025, resulting in one death and several injuries.

Maj Gen Winthai identified four key suspicious points regarding Cambodia’s narrative:

1. The alleged body was cremated immediately without an autopsy

Winthai said the reported cremation of the supposed deceased Cambodian civilian on November 13, 2025 is highly irregular. Since the case involves an “unnatural death,” an autopsy should legally be required.

The rushed cremation, he said, appears to be an intentional attempt to conceal evidence that contradicts Cambodia’s claims.

2. Cambodia did not publicise evidence — unusual compared with past incidents

Historically, whenever Cambodia wished to draw international attention or place blame on Thailand, it has publicly presented evidence and amplified news coverage.

In this case, however, Cambodia did not showcase the body or provide proof — despite the presence of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), which conducted an on-site review on November 13.

This raises two possibilities:

There was no actual fatality, or

The deceased did not die from armed clashes as Cambodia claims.

​​​​​​​