Public outraged by 'unlocking sales and drinking hours' decision as unjustified

Chuwit Chantaros, coordinator of the Campaign for Protection from the Dangers of Alcohol Drinking, voiced strong concerns over the government’s alcohol control committee’s recent decision to extend alcohol sales and drinking hours.
He pointed out that the public network would continue to monitor the issue closely, as it represents a matter of life and death. "For example, data shows a 10% rise in drunk driving incidents, yet the claim of 600 billion baht spending doesn't add up," Chuwit said.
When asked whether this policy would impact voter bases in the upcoming elections, he noted that while drinkers may support the move, a larger percentage of non-drinkers might oppose it.
He warned that the consequences of this policy, such as traffic accidents from drunk driving, would eventually hold the government accountable for their decisions.
In response to the decision, Chuwit suggested the possibility of challenging the ruling in court due to the committee's lack of a full quorum. He emphasised that although the new Alcohol Control Act allows government officials to make such decisions, the legitimacy of the process was questionable.
Lawmakers must listen to all involved parties and follow due process; rushing through decisions is not the way forward, he remarked.
On the issue of extending drinking hours past midnight, he stated that such measures should be limited to specific areas like entertainment zones and should be carefully regulated with sufficient oversight.
Health concerns outweigh economic motivations
Teera Watcharapranee, Director of the Stop Drink Network Thailand (SDN), also criticized the decision, suggesting that it prioritises economic benefits over public health. He pointed to the extension of bar hours until 4am as a clear example of this imbalance.
He said that although the government plans to carry out a review in the next six months, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be. Any assessment must rely on scientific data and research. SDN will also campaign in local areas through public forums to gauge community sentiment and ensure people understand the implications of the policy.
Teera stressed that he firmly disagrees with lifting alcohol-sale restrictions nationwide, arguing that any relaxation should apply only to designated zones or ‘sandbox’ areas.
During the six-month trial period, authorities must clarify how enforcement will be managed and whether there are enough officers to conduct inspections.
“For the extra hour of drinking after midnight, we need to know exactly where it applies. Will grocery shops be included? Clear criteria are necessary, and different types of venues must be distinguished,” he said.
Teera added that alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, the same category as cigarettes, making the policy even more contradictory to Thailand’s ambition to position itself as a wellness hub.
He noted that the public health community has long presented clear evidence on the dangers of drinking. “Over the past two to three years, the World Health Organisation has confirmed that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. The idea that drinking a little is good for your health is simply untrue,” Teera said.