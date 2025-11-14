Public outraged by 'unlocking sales and drinking hours' decision as unjustified

Health concerns outweigh economic motivations

Teera Watcharapranee, Director of the Stop Drink Network Thailand (SDN), also criticized the decision, suggesting that it prioritises economic benefits over public health. He pointed to the extension of bar hours until 4am as a clear example of this imbalance.

He said that although the government plans to carry out a review in the next six months, it remains to be seen what the outcome will be. Any assessment must rely on scientific data and research. SDN will also campaign in local areas through public forums to gauge community sentiment and ensure people understand the implications of the policy.

Teera stressed that he firmly disagrees with lifting alcohol-sale restrictions nationwide, arguing that any relaxation should apply only to designated zones or ‘sandbox’ areas.

During the six-month trial period, authorities must clarify how enforcement will be managed and whether there are enough officers to conduct inspections.

“For the extra hour of drinking after midnight, we need to know exactly where it applies. Will grocery shops be included? Clear criteria are necessary, and different types of venues must be distinguished,” he said.

Teera added that alcohol is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen, the same category as cigarettes, making the policy even more contradictory to Thailand’s ambition to position itself as a wellness hub.

He noted that the public health community has long presented clear evidence on the dangers of drinking. “Over the past two to three years, the World Health Organisation has confirmed that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption. The idea that drinking a little is good for your health is simply untrue,” Teera said.