TMD warns of cool mornings and thunderstorms as high-pressure system strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a moderate high-pressure system from China is now covering the upper regions of Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool morning temperatures and strong winds across the Northeast.
At the same time, the northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, resulting in thundershowers in several areas. The TMD advises people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the rapidly changing weather conditions.
Moderate winds and waves are expected offshore in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 1-2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Morning cool and 1-2 °C drop in temperature. Isolated thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet. Minimum temperature: 19-23 °C. Maximum temperature: 31-34 °C. Cold to very cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 6-14 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool with strong wind. Minimum temperature: 16-20 °C. Maximum temperature: 29-31 °C. Cold on the mountain tops: Minimum temperature 11-15 °C.
Central: Morning cool. Minimum temperature: 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature: 30-31 °C.
East: Morning cool. Minimum temperature: 19-23 °C. Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (East Coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla. Minimum temperature: 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature: 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature: 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Partly cloudy. Minimum temperature: 22-24 °C. Maximum temperature: 31-33 °C.