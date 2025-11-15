TMD warns of cool mornings and thunderstorms as high-pressure system strengthens

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Saturday that a moderate high-pressure system from China is now covering the upper regions of Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool morning temperatures and strong winds across the Northeast.

At the same time, the northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea, resulting in thundershowers in several areas. The TMD advises people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the rapidly changing weather conditions.

Moderate winds and waves are expected offshore in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea, with wave heights of 1-2 metres, rising to over 2 metres during thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected areas.