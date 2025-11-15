Money-laundering suspect for call-centre gang arrested at Don Mueang while attempting to flee

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) on Friday arrested Tao Qiang, a 39-year-old Chinese national, at Don Mueang Airport as he attempted to flee Thailand. He was detained under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on June 13, 2025 for charges including public fraud, inputting false data into a computer system, money laundering, and organised crime.

Police seized key evidence, including three mobile phones, 10 ATM/credit cards, 12 SIM cards, money-transfer receipts, and multiple deposit/withdrawal slips.

In late March, a victim filed a complaint after being duped by a call-centre gang. The victim had seen a Facebook advertisement and was invited into a Line group with more than 700 members. After successfully selling one item for 1,420 baht, the victim was told to register on a fake “SELLER CENTER” website.

Criminals then lured the victim into a smaller Line group named “Open Shop Visibility”, where they were tricked into repeatedly transferring money to “rotate stock” as part of fraudulent activities. The website displayed fake transaction balances, convincing the victim to invest more.

When the victim attempted to withdraw funds, scammers repeatedly created new conditions requiring additional payments. Ultimately, the victim lost over 2.9 million baht.