Second army region commander inspects mine-clearance operations at Ban Thai Niyom's Chong Heo area 

On November 17, 2025, Lt Gen Weerayut Raksin, commander of the Second Army Region, visited Chong Heo in Ban Thai Niyom, Bakdai subdistrict, Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, to inspect and receive updates on landmine-clearance operations conducted by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) and Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 4 under the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

The mission is supported on the ground by the Suranaree Task Force.

During the visit, Lt Gen Weerayut was briefed on progress, challenges posed by the terrain and operational risks. He instructed all units to proceed with maximum caution under strict safety protocols and to enhance communication with local communities to prevent accidents from unexploded or residual landmines along the border.

The Second Army Region reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian mine-action operations, reducing landmine threats and improving safety in border areas, ensuring readiness for its broader mission of safeguarding national sovereignty.