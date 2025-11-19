Tha Din Daeng flooded like ‘a community at sea’ as toll rises to 20

Ayutthaya floods claim 20 lives as Tha Din Daeng remains fully submerged like a community at sea Severe flooding in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya continues to devastate communities, with authorities confirming 20 fatalities as water levels remain high despite gradual reductions in discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.
As of November 19, the dam’s outflow has been reduced to 2,688 cubic metres per second, leading to slightly lower water levels in the Chao Phraya River, Noi River and connecting canals. However, many communities remain deeply flooded.
The Ayutthaya Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that flooding has impacted:
A total of 33 schools remain flooded and have shifted to online learning, while 38 temples, 2 mosques and 8 government offices have been inundated.
The most critical situation is in Tha Din Daeng subdistrict, Phak Hai district — located along the Noi River and its tributaries receiving inflow from the Chao Phraya.
All 8 villages in the subdistrict are completely flooded, affecting more than 600 households.
Water levels have reached 3–4 metres, with some homes submerged up to window height. Many residents have raised their floors, propped up platforms, or now live and cook in elevated parts of their homes.
Most households remain inside despite the risks, particularly elderly residents who refuse to abandon their lifelong homes and belongings.
To leave their homes, residents must paddle boats against strong currents and winter winds to reach the Sena–Phak Hai Road, one of the few routes still passable. From there, they commute to factory jobs or travel to buy food.
The Subdistrict Administrative Organisation office remains the only dry area in the subdistrict, functioning as a local relief coordination centre.
Authorities report that Tha Din Daeng remains in a critical state, with the entire subdistrict submerged and the surrounding landscape resembling “a community stranded in the middle of the sea.”