Tha Din Daeng flooded like ‘a community at sea’ as toll rises to 20

Ayutthaya floods claim 20 lives as Tha Din Daeng remains fully submerged like a community at sea Severe flooding in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya continues to devastate communities, with authorities confirming 20 fatalities as water levels remain high despite gradual reductions in discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat.

As of November 19, the dam’s outflow has been reduced to 2,688 cubic metres per second, leading to slightly lower water levels in the Chao Phraya River, Noi River and connecting canals. However, many communities remain deeply flooded.



11 districts affected, over 63,000 households hit

The Ayutthaya Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that flooding has impacted:

11 districts

136 subdistricts

899 villages

63,176 households

20 deaths

A total of 33 schools remain flooded and have shifted to online learning, while 38 temples, 2 mosques and 8 government offices have been inundated.