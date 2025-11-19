ICAO audit shows strong improvement in Thailand’s aviation security standards

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has completed its audit of aviation security standards at the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) under the Universal Security Audit Programme – Continuous Monitoring Approach (USAP-CMA).

The audit was conducted from November 4 to 18, 2025 at CAAT headquarters and other key agencies, including the Immigration Bureau, Customs Department, Department of Consular Affairs, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Chiang Mai Airport, the Suvarnabhumi Air Traffic Control Centre, the Chiang Mai Air Traffic Control Centre, airport cargo terminals and inflight catering facilities.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of CAAT, said the audit aimed to assess the effectiveness of Thailand’s compliance with international aviation security standards and recommended practices. The assessment covered nine core areas, including legal and regulatory frameworks, training, quality control, airport and aircraft security, passenger and baggage screening, cargo and mail security, catering security, response to unlawful interference, and facilitation measures linked to aviation security.