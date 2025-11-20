Southern Thailand Battered by Severe Monsoon Rains; Airport Urges Two-Hour Buffer

Heavy rainfall, flooding risks, and 3-metre waves threaten seven provinces until Sunday; Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport open but warns of disruption.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport is operating as normal despite severe weather warnings, but authorities are urging all passengers to allow an extra two hours for their journey due to the risk of disruption, delays, and cancellations.
The warning comes as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its eighth advisory detailing the threat of heavy to very heavy rain, strong winds, and high seas across the southern region until Sunday, 23rd November 2025.
The Eastern Coast Southern Meteorological Center confirmed that a strong Northeast Monsoon and a trough passing over the lower Gulf of Thailand are responsible for the extreme conditions.
The forecast indicates that the following seven provinces are at high risk of heavy or very heavy rainfall: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
The TMD has warned residents to prepare for flash floods, forest runoffs, river overflows, and landslides, particularly in areas near foothills.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport (Department of Airports) confirmed operations began at 08:00 AM today (Thursday, 20th November 2025) and flights are currently running as scheduled. However, in anticipation of potential delays, passengers are strictly advised to allow at least two hours of additional travel time to the airport.
"If your flight time is changed or cancelled, please contact the airline directly, or rely on the latest SMS or Email notification you received," the airport stated in its public announcement.
The conditions at sea are also worsening. The Gulf of Thailand is currently experiencing high waves of 2 to 3 metres, with seas exceeding 3 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms.
Small craft are strongly advised to remain in port and refrain from leaving the shore between 20th and 23rd November 2025.
The public is requested to closely follow all weather reports issued by the Eastern Coast Southern Meteorological Center.