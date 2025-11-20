Southern Thailand Battered by Severe Monsoon Rains; Airport Urges Two-Hour Buffer

Heavy rainfall, flooding risks, and 3-metre waves threaten seven provinces until Sunday; Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport open but warns of disruption.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport is operating as normal despite severe weather warnings, but authorities are urging all passengers to allow an extra two hours for their journey due to the risk of disruption, delays, and cancellations.

The warning comes as the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued its eighth advisory detailing the threat of heavy to very heavy rain, strong winds, and high seas across the southern region until Sunday, 23rd November 2025.

The Eastern Coast Southern Meteorological Center confirmed that a strong Northeast Monsoon and a trough passing over the lower Gulf of Thailand are responsible for the extreme conditions.

The forecast indicates that the following seven provinces are at high risk of heavy or very heavy rainfall: Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The TMD has warned residents to prepare for flash floods, forest runoffs, river overflows, and landslides, particularly in areas near foothills.

Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport (Department of Airports) confirmed operations began at 08:00 AM today (Thursday, 20th November 2025) and flights are currently running as scheduled. However, in anticipation of potential delays, passengers are strictly advised to allow at least two hours of additional travel time to the airport.