Ekniti declines to comment on PM candidacy

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas on Tuesday declined to answer questions about being listed as one of Bhumjaithai Party’s potential candidates for prime minister.



He avoided addressing the matter directly, saying he preferred not to comment at this stage.

Asked whether he had already applied for membership in the Bhumjaithai Party, Ekniti said plainly: “No, not yet.”

When pressed further on whether he viewed the nomination as a good sign, he responded briefly, “I’ll keep that for now.”

Told that the public appeared to respond positively to his name being floated, Ekniti smiled and replied, “Really? Thank you.”