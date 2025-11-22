Thailand’s suspension of peace pact sparks debate over US role and future use of F-16s

Thailand’s decision to suspend the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration — after evidence that Cambodia violated the peace agreement by secretly laying new anti-personnel landmines along Thai patrol routes in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket — has triggered widespread debate about the United States’ reaction and the wider geopolitical implications.

Immediately after Thailand’s suspension, Washington delivered a formal notice temporarily halting Thai-US reciprocal tariff negotiations, saying talks would resume only when Thailand recommits to strict compliance with the Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

Although the Thai government later clarified that the US notification occurred before Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke by phone with President Donald Trump and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, officials insisted that Thailand had not been fully suspended from tariff talks and urged the public to “give more weight to the leaders’ words than to documents” — a remark that has fuelled scepticism among Thais.

The tariff issue has also prompted public speculation about whether the US could restrict Thailand’s use of F-16 fighter jets, especially as these aircraft were used during July’s five-day border clashes, where Thailand launched combined air-and-ground strikes under Operation Yuttha Bodin.

Former Cambodian prime minister and current Senate president Hun Sen has openly urged Thailand not to use F-16s and appealed to the international community to stop supplying advanced fighter jets to Bangkok.