Criminal Court grants temporary release to six defendants in State Audit building collapse case, bans travel abroad

The Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road has approved temporary release for six defendants in the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse case, setting bail at 1.5 million baht each and imposing conditions including an electronic monitoring bracelet and a prohibition on leaving the country without court permission.
The hearing took place on November 22, 2025, where the court considered bail requests from:
All six are engineers from Meinhardt and related companies involved in the building’s design. The group does not include Premchai.
Prosecutors oppose bail, citing risk of interference
Prosecutor Supaporn Nipawanich and her team opposed temporary release, arguing:
Court finds risk level low and circumstances changed
The court considered the oral testimonies and a risk-assessment report, which rated the chance of flight or other harm as low.
The court noted:
Although the prosecution alleges 67 counts in total, these six defendants are charged with only one count under section 2.1 of the indictment
The court also acknowledged that although both the Criminal Court and Court of Appeal had previously denied bail, the circumstances have now changed, warranting approval of temporary release.
Bail conditions
The court granted release during trial with conditions:
The case concerns the collapse of the State Audit Office building, which caused multiple fatalities and remains one of the most serious engineering-failure cases before the Thai courts.