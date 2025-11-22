Criminal Court grants temporary release to six defendants in State Audit building collapse case, bans travel abroad

The Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road has approved temporary release for six defendants in the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse case, setting bail at 1.5 million baht each and imposing conditions including an electronic monitoring bracelet and a prohibition on leaving the country without court permission.

The hearing took place on November 22, 2025, where the court considered bail requests from:

Pimon Charoenying (Defendant No. 3)

Teera Wattanatapsap (No. 5)

Suphon Akkarareesuk (No. 6)

Chainarong Siangphairphan (No. 7)

Apichat Raksa (No. 8)

Wisan Chulaphallop (No. 23)

All six are engineers from Meinhardt and related companies involved in the building’s design. The group does not include Premchai.