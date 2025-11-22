Groundwater saturation triggers landslide alert for 10 southern provinces through Nov 24

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has issued an urgent warning for 10 southern provinces to brace for landslides and flash floods from today through November 24ม 2025, citing continuous heavy rain that has left mountain soil heavily saturated.

According to the Geohazard Operations Centre, the strengthened northeast monsoon and a low-pressure cell over the lower South have caused persistent rainfall.



Rainfall in the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 millimetres, while cumulative rainfall over three days has surpassed 300 millimetres, causing soil on hillside slopes to absorb large amounts of water and significantly increasing the risk of landslides.

The DMR is urging its network and the public in at-risk areas to remain on high alert.