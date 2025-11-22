Groundwater saturation triggers landslide alert for 10 southern provinces through Nov 24

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has issued an urgent warning for 10 southern provinces to brace for landslides and flash floods from today through November 24ม 2025, citing continuous heavy rain that has left mountain soil heavily saturated.
According to the Geohazard Operations Centre, the strengthened northeast monsoon and a low-pressure cell over the lower South have caused persistent rainfall.
Rainfall in the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 millimetres, while cumulative rainfall over three days has surpassed 300 millimetres, causing soil on hillside slopes to absorb large amounts of water and significantly increasing the risk of landslides.
The DMR is urging its network and the public in at-risk areas to remain on high alert.
Chaiya, Tha Chana, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Tha Chang, Vibhavadi, Khiri Rat Nikhom, Ban Na San, Wiang Sa, Phrasaeng
Ron Phibun, Phrom Khiri, Phipun, Thung Song, Thung Yai, Chawang, Tha Sala, Sichon, Khanom, Lan Saka, Nopphitam, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat
Khao Phanom, Mueang Krabi, Khlong Thom
Palian, Nayong, Huai Yot, Yan Ta Khao, Mueang Trang
Kong Ra, Tamot, Pa Bon, Si Banphot, Srinagarindra, Pa Phayom
Rattaphum, Hat Yai, Thepha, Saba Yoi, Mueang Songkhla, Na Mom, Na Thawi, Sadao, Chana
La-ngu, Khuan Don, Khuan Kalong, Thung Wa, Manang, Mueang Satun
Khok Pho, Thung Yang Daeng, Panare, Mayo, Sai Buri, Kapho, Yarang
Raman, Yaha, Mueang Yala, Bannang Sata, Betong, Than To, Kabang
Rangae, Yi-ngo, Rueso, Bacho, Chanae, Cho-airong, Si Sakhon
Safety recommendations
For further assistance, contact the Geohazard Operations Centre, Department of Mineral Resources at 02 621 9701.