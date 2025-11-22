Groundwater saturation triggers landslide alert for 10 southern provinces through Nov 24

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

The Department of Mineral Resources warns 10 southern provinces to watch for landslides and flash floods through Nov 24  as soil saturation reaches dangerous levels

The Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) has issued an urgent warning for 10 southern provinces to brace for landslides and flash floods from today through November 24ม 2025, citing continuous heavy rain that has left mountain soil heavily saturated.

According to the Geohazard Operations Centre, the strengthened northeast monsoon and a low-pressure cell over the lower South have caused persistent rainfall.

Rainfall in the past 24 hours has exceeded 100 millimetres, while cumulative rainfall over three days has surpassed 300 millimetres, causing soil on hillside slopes to absorb large amounts of water and significantly increasing the risk of landslides.

The DMR is urging its network and the public in at-risk areas to remain on high alert.

At-risk areas: 10 southern provinces under warning (today–24 Nov 2025)

Surat Thani

Chaiya, Tha Chana, Kanchanadit, Don Sak, Tha Chang, Vibhavadi, Khiri Rat Nikhom, Ban Na San, Wiang Sa, Phrasaeng

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Ron Phibun, Phrom Khiri, Phipun, Thung Song, Thung Yai, Chawang, Tha Sala, Sichon, Khanom, Lan Saka, Nopphitam, Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat

Krabi

Khao Phanom, Mueang Krabi, Khlong Thom

Trang

Palian, Nayong, Huai Yot, Yan Ta Khao, Mueang Trang

Phatthalung

Kong Ra, Tamot, Pa Bon, Si Banphot, Srinagarindra, Pa Phayom

Songkhla

Rattaphum, Hat Yai, Thepha, Saba Yoi, Mueang Songkhla, Na Mom, Na Thawi, Sadao, Chana

Satun

La-ngu, Khuan Don, Khuan Kalong, Thung Wa, Manang, Mueang Satun

Pattani

Khok Pho, Thung Yang Daeng, Panare, Mayo, Sai Buri, Kapho, Yarang

Yala

Raman, Yaha, Mueang Yala, Bannang Sata, Betong, Than To, Kabang

Narathiwat

Rangae, Yi-ngo, Rueso, Bacho, Chanae, Cho-airong, Si Sakhon


Safety recommendations

 
  • Monitor weather updates and rainfall, especially where rain exceeds 100 mm/24 hours
  • Move valuables, livestock, and belongings to higher ground
  • Watch for early signs such as muddy water, floating debris, or sudden changes in water flow
  • Avoid crossing streams, shortcuts along waterways, or entering floodwaters to fish or forage
  • Establish 24-hour watch rotations within communities
  • Ensure evacuation warnings are issued for upstream, midstream and downstream areas
  • Keep torches and lighting equipment ready
  • Stay alert and be prepared to move to designated safe zones immediately

For further assistance, contact the Geohazard Operations Centre, Department of Mineral Resources at 02 621 9701.

