Severe Flooding Forces Closure of 14 Major Rural Routes Across Southern Thailand

Emergency action taken across the South as 14 rural routes become impassable. Motorists are urged to avoid affected zones in five provinces.

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced the temporary closure of 14 key routes across Southern Thailand due to severe flooding.

The emergency measure has been implemented for the safety of the public as high water levels have made the roads completely impassable in multiple areas.

The closures affect the rural highway network across five provinces: Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, and Trang.

The DRR confirmed that the decision to shut down the roads is immediate and will remain in place until the flood situation subsides and the routes are deemed safe for traffic.

Affected Routes

The 14 affected rural highways span the five regions:

Nakhon Si Thammarat: Rural Highway Nos. NS.3109, NS.3114, and NS.4021.

Phatthalung: Rural Highway Nos. PT.1014, PT.1015, and PT.1042.

Songkhla: Rural Highway Nos. SK.4013, SK.4040, and SK.4037.

Pattani: Rural Highway No. PN.2001.

Trang: Rural Highway Nos. TG.019, TG.001, TG.015, and TG.017.