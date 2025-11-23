Thai Tourism Minister Rushes Aid to Flood-Hit South

Up to 1,000 travellers stranded at Hat Yai Airport and hotels as severe flooding submerges parts of the key economic hub. Authorities deploy military vehicles and provide emergency supplies.

Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports has mobilised an urgent relief effort after severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, left up to 1,000 tourists and travellers stranded at the international airport and various hotels.

Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the Tourism Minister, confirmed hundreds of tourists—both Thai and foreign—are trapped in accommodation in the heavily impacted inner economic zone, with high water levels making access impossible for regular vehicles.

Following meetings with airport and provincial officials, the minister announced that the government is coordinating round-the-clock assistance.

Deputy Prime Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow, who oversees the tourism portfolio, has ordered close care for all stranded individuals. Critically, the Royal Irrigation Department has been tasked with deploying 10-wheel trucks to deliver essential supplies and ferry travellers.