Thai Tourism Minister Rushes Aid to Flood-Hit South

Up to 1,000 travellers stranded at Hat Yai Airport and hotels as severe flooding submerges parts of the key economic hub. Authorities deploy military vehicles and provide emergency supplies.
Thailand's Minister of Tourism and Sports has mobilised an urgent relief effort after severe flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, left up to 1,000 tourists and travellers stranded at the international airport and various hotels.
Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, the Tourism Minister, confirmed hundreds of tourists—both Thai and foreign—are trapped in accommodation in the heavily impacted inner economic zone, with high water levels making access impossible for regular vehicles.
Following meetings with airport and provincial officials, the minister announced that the government is coordinating round-the-clock assistance.
Deputy Prime Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow, who oversees the tourism portfolio, has ordered close care for all stranded individuals. Critically, the Royal Irrigation Department has been tasked with deploying 10-wheel trucks to deliver essential supplies and ferry travellers.
"Due to the speed and strength of the current, small vehicles cannot travel, leaving tourists and locals reliant solely on military-grade vehicles," Atthakorn explained.
The massive trucks are being used to transport food and drinking water to stranded hotel guests and move them to temporary shelters or the airport, with operations coordinated by the Tourist Police 24 hours a day. Local restaurants are also assisting with continuous food and water distribution.
The situation at Hat Yai International Airport is particularly acute, where Atthakorn estimates 800 to 1,000 passengers could be stranded over the coming two to three days, given the difficulty of accessing the city centre.
The Ministry of Tourism has coordinated with the airport to establish dedicated assistance points and supply essential overnight items, including food, water, and hygiene products.
The Minister stressed the need for adequate first aid facilities and rest areas, confirming that Tourist Police and Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) officers are working in shift rotations to provide continuous support.
Atthakorn personally visited the airport, where many stranded individuals were Malaysian tourists who had driven to the area, alongside local residents unable to return to their homes.
The minister expressed hope that the situation would start to ease within two to three days, provided no further heavy rainfall occurs, allowing drainage systems to work efficiently.
He concluded by reiterating that the government prioritises the safety of all visitors and will ensure continuous care until conditions stabilise.