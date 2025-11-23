Anutin to visit Hat Yai Sunday afternoon to direct flood relief operations

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will fly to Hat Yai again on Sunday afternoon to assess the latest flooding and direct relief operations, he said.

He told reporters at the Bhumjaithai Party head office on Sunday morning that he wanted to see the situation with his own eyes so he could issue orders to support flood-affected residents.

Anutin said Phatthalung and Songkhla were the hardest-hit provinces, with Hat Yai town suffering severe flooding due to its low-lying terrain and substantial run-off.