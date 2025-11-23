Thai Floods: Tourism Ministry Rushes Supplies to Dozens of Hotels

Emergency command centre established in Hat Yai as flash floods cut off transport routes. Dozens of hotels request urgent food and evacuation support.
The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports has mobilised an urgent response operation after sudden flash floods in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, isolated dozens of hotels, trapping hundreds of tourists and travellers.
Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, on Sunday issued immediate orders for all regional ministry personnel to coordinate relief efforts.
The floods have rendered many roads impassable, leaving large numbers of tourists stranded in their accommodation and at the airport.
The Permanent Secretary stressed the need for close coordination with all agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, to secure essential rescue equipment such as heavy trucks and flat-bottomed boats to evacuate people from critical areas.
Teams are also coordinating the delivery of drinking water, prepared meals, and essential supplies.
A Tourist Assistance Command Centre has been established to process the numerous urgent requests received from hotels cut off by the floodwaters.
The list below details the current needs for food and evacuation, as of 23 November 2025:
Hotels Requiring Immediate Evacuation Support
Red Planet: 300 guests need evacuation from the area.
Hatyai Signature: 100 guests need evacuation.
Sakura Hotel Sai 3 (Old Building): Needs 32 food boxes and evacuation for 32 guests.
PS Thung Sao Hotel: Needs 160 food boxes and a boat or vehicle for evacuation of 10 guests to the airport.
ATK Hatyai Hotel: Needs 150 food boxes and transport for 2 passengers to the airport.
The Bed Hatyai Hotel: Evacuation for 30 guests to the airport requested and assistance provided last night.
Hotels Requiring Urgent Food and Supply Support
Jan-Natee Hotel: Needs 250 breakfast boxes.
Urbanli Hatyai Hotel: Needs 60 food boxes (099-629-5396).
Sakura Budget Hotel: Needs 250 food boxes (074-235001).
Sakol Hotel: Needs 180 food boxes (081-444-7524).
Friendytel Hotel: Needs 200 food boxes (081-609-2883).
Sing Golden Place Hotel: Needs 180 food boxes (088-258-9350).
The Lantern Hotel: Needs 100 food boxes (099-402-3666).
Wangnoi Hotel: Needs 150 food boxes (081-351-4956 / 095-463-5945).
Grand Pink and Grand Pink Park: Needs a combined 470 food boxes (093-740-1222).
Aloha Hotel: Needs 280 food boxes (086-481-6087).
Hatyai Golden Crown: Needs 200 food boxes (086-488-7847).
Hatyai Meridian: Has approximately 150 guests (082-542-2463 / 098-465-0261).
Yoo Hatyai Hotel: Needs 70 food boxes (083-179-8838).
V-World Boutique Hotel: Needs 80 food boxes (081-543-9626).
Hi Season Hotel: Needs 150 food boxes (084-080-0008).
Smile Bed Hotel: Needs 150 Muslim food boxes (084-188-8138).
Bestier Hatyai: Needs 150 food boxes (06-5767-8888).
Hoshi Hotel Hatyai: Needs 60 food boxes (082-569-1559 / 085-592-6459).
Kosit Hotel Sai 2: Needs 60 food boxes (086-747-1811).
Pasawang Hotel: Needs 100 food boxes (086-958-8766).
Asian Hotel (Sai 3): Needs 250 food boxes (063-054-8842).
New Season Hotel: Needs 300 food boxes.
Clover Hotel: Needs 100 food boxes (088-050-6224).
To manage the escalating crisis, the Ministry has worked with Hat Yai Municipality to establish a Tourist Assistance Command Centre.
This hub will process all information and coordinate aid requests, operating with staff on duty 24 hours a day as water levels have yet to subside.
The Ministry reaffirmed that the safety of all tourists remains its highest priority, stating: "We will mobilise every resource and coordinate with every agency to ensure that no one is left behind in this critical situation."