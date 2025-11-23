Thai Floods: Tourism Ministry Rushes Supplies to Dozens of Hotels

Emergency command centre established in Hat Yai as flash floods cut off transport routes. Dozens of hotels request urgent food and evacuation support.

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports has mobilised an urgent response operation after sudden flash floods in Hat Yai District, Songkhla Province, isolated dozens of hotels, trapping hundreds of tourists and travellers.

Natthriya Thaweevong, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, on Sunday issued immediate orders for all regional ministry personnel to coordinate relief efforts.

The floods have rendered many roads impassable, leaving large numbers of tourists stranded in their accommodation and at the airport.

The Permanent Secretary stressed the need for close coordination with all agencies, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, to secure essential rescue equipment such as heavy trucks and flat-bottomed boats to evacuate people from critical areas.

Teams are also coordinating the delivery of drinking water, prepared meals, and essential supplies.

A Tourist Assistance Command Centre has been established to process the numerous urgent requests received from hotels cut off by the floodwaters.