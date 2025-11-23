Southern Floods: PM Orders 7 Emergency Measures, 24-Hour Monitoring

Following a visit to Hat Yai, the Director-General of the DDPM mandates rapid evacuation, Cell Broadcast warnings, and expedited compensation for Southern flood victims.

Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued seven urgent measures to tackle the ongoing Southern Thailand floods, following an inspection tour of the affected areas by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Teerapat Kachamat, director-general of the DDPM, confirmed on Sunday that he has instructed all operational units in the South to provide immediate and comprehensive assistance to citizens impacted by the flooding, particularly in Songkhla Province.

Following his visit with the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to Hat Yai on Sunday, the Director-General emphasised the need for staff to maintain 24-hour situational monitoring and ensure the speediest possible evacuation of residents.

All personnel and disaster mitigation machinery from various DDPM Regional Centres have been fully mobilised to the South to facilitate a swift and timely response.