Peace advocates urge Thai, Cambodian and ASEAN leaders to resolve border dispute through peaceful means

3. Give peace a genuine chance through international and regional norms

The group urges both sides to uphold the spirit and letter of the UN Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), all of which require that disputes threatening peace and security be resolved through negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement or other peaceful means.

“We emphasise, in particular, the importance of adhering to Article 33 of the UN Charter, Article 22 of the ASEAN Charter, and all objectives of the TAC,” the statement reads.

It further encourages the leaders of both countries to consider establishing a High Council, as provided under Articles 14 and 15 of the TAC, to serve as part of the conflict-resolution mechanism.

While acknowledging that the use of force in self-defence is permitted under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the statement stresses that this must remain a last resort. It reminds all parties that a core objective of the UN Charter is to prevent unilateral military action in international relations.

4. Protect human rights and human dignity of affected communities

The group calls for inclusive participation in all dialogue processes — at the local, national and regional levels.

Needs assessments, consultations and fair compensation processes must guide recovery and rehabilitation, ensuring that no voice is excluded in shaping peace-building pathways.

5. Promote people-to-people diplomacy and counter hate speech

The statement urges the creation of safe spaces for dialogue among scholars, civil society, policymakers, the media, the private sector and affected communities to build trust, reconciliation and long-term peaceful coexistence.

It calls on non-state actors and influential voices in social media and mainstream media, including online influencers, to uphold the highest standards of conduct and responsibility, ensuring that no hate speech, dehumanisation or disinformation is spread — particularly given the region’s already fragile democratic governance.

All such efforts, the group insists, must respect freedom of expression while preventing harm.

6. Transform conflict narratives through education

To break the cycle of conflict rooted in historical grievances, the coalition calls for a comprehensive review of history textbooks and educational materials in both Thailand and Cambodia.

The goal is to promote mutual understanding, reduce prejudice and help younger generations view their neighbours as partners in peace and shared prosperity, rather than adversaries shaped by past trauma.