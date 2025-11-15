Alternative workforce of over 200,000 ethnic minorities to replace Cambodian labourers

On November 15, 2025, Suradet Yasawat, deputy leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) and Chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Minister of Labour, discussed the issue of replacing Cambodian labourers after the conflict along the Thai-Cambodian border. He expressed that, in his capacity as Chairman of the Advisory Committee, he saw no major issues with this matter, as plans for replacing Cambodian labourers were already in place.
There are two main proposals for replacing Cambodian workers. The first involves sourcing labour from ethnic minorities living in the mountains, who do not have Thai citizenship but are willing to work. There are currently over 200,000 people in this group, and around 700 people from this group have already begun working in Chiang Rai province. However, to work outside the area, they would need work permits from the Ministry of Labour. Suradet is confident that ethnic minority workers can replace Cambodian workers, particularly in agriculture, as they speak Thai and have no communication barriers with employers. This information will be sent to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour for submission to Minister of Labour, Trinuch Thienthong.
The second proposal is to recruit Bangladeshi workers who are interested in coming to Thailand. Additionally, there are about 40,000 workers currently in refugee centres or shelters, as mentioned by the Minister of Labour, who could also be utilized as a workforce replacement.
When asked whether it would be an issue for ethnic minority workers, who lack identification cards, to work outside their area, Suradet explained that while they do not have national IDs, they would have work permits. However, coordination with the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Public Health will be necessary for health checks before they start working, as this will require integrated collaboration. He assured that there would be no significant issues. Suradet also mentioned the potential for recruiting workers from neighbouring countries such as Laos, Vietnam, and Myanmar, with the Ministry of Labour working to bring in as many replacement workers as possible.
Ministry of Labour’s 5 key policies under Minister Trinuch Thienthong
Suradet also outlined the 5 key policies defined by Minister Trinuch Thienthong to support the government’s efforts:
He emphasised that the Ministry of Labour would focus on transparency, addressing labour shortages, upgrading workers’ rights, and developing digital skills. He reassured the public that there is no need to worry about the gap caused by the absence of Cambodian labourers.