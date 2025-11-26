Hat Yai hospital clarifies death toll amidst flooding crisis, addresses online rumours

The flooding crisis in Hat Yai remains concerning, especially with the spread of rumours about the death toll circulating online. In response, Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla Province issued an official statement via its Facebook page late last night (November 25) to clarify the figures and address public concerns amidst the ongoing crisis and communication difficulties.
The statement confirmed that prior to the flooding, 27 bodies of deceased patients were stored in the hospital’s mortuary. 14 more bodies have been added to the count between November 22-25 due to deaths caused by the flooding, mostly involving elderly patients and those in critical condition. This mortality rate is comparable to the normal death rate at a large provincial hospital.
The total number of bodies being stored at the hospital now stands at 41. The hospital emphasised that all bodies are being preserved in cold storage with the utmost care and dedication by the hospital staff.
Furthermore, the hospital highlighted significant challenges it faced during the crisis, which hindered its ability to communicate effectively and clarify information in a timely manner. These issues included power and water cuts, as well as intermittent phone signal disruptions, making coordination and communication extremely difficult.