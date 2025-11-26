Hat Yai hospital clarifies death toll amidst flooding crisis, addresses online rumours

The flooding crisis in Hat Yai remains concerning, especially with the spread of rumours about the death toll circulating online. In response, Hat Yai Hospital in Songkhla Province issued an official statement via its Facebook page late last night (November 25) to clarify the figures and address public concerns amidst the ongoing crisis and communication difficulties.

The statement confirmed that prior to the flooding, 27 bodies of deceased patients were stored in the hospital’s mortuary. 14 more bodies have been added to the count between November 22-25 due to deaths caused by the flooding, mostly involving elderly patients and those in critical condition. This mortality rate is comparable to the normal death rate at a large provincial hospital.