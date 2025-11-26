Runoff causes flooding in Phatthalung as water levels rise again

The water level increased for the third time in Phatthalung province, following a heavy rainfall overnight on November 25, causing runoff from the Khao Bantad Mountain Range.

The water flowed through Phaiwan Waterfall and Ton Phae Thong Waterfall in Kong Ra District, as well as Mom Chui Nai Waterfall in Ta Mot District.

The overflow from the Phabon Reservoir Springway in Phabon District was recorded at 65 cm, with the entire water mass flooding areas including Charat, Kong Ra, Klong Chalerm, Klong Sai Khaw, and Somwang subdistricts in Kong Ra District.

Furthermore, the water also flooded major roads, including the Asia Highway near Kog Ya Village in Khao Chaison District. The water level was high in both directions, blocking all vehicles.