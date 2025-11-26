Runoff causes flooding in Phatthalung as water levels rise again

The water level increased for the third time in Phatthalung province, following a heavy rainfall overnight on November 25, causing runoff from the Khao Bantad Mountain Range.
The water flowed through Phaiwan Waterfall and Ton Phae Thong Waterfall in Kong Ra District, as well as Mom Chui Nai Waterfall in Ta Mot District.
The overflow from the Phabon Reservoir Springway in Phabon District was recorded at 65 cm, with the entire water mass flooding areas including Charat, Kong Ra, Klong Chalerm, Klong Sai Khaw, and Somwang subdistricts in Kong Ra District.
Furthermore, the water also flooded major roads, including the Asia Highway near Kog Ya Village in Khao Chaison District. The water level was high in both directions, blocking all vehicles.
The road from Nang Phrom Junction to Khao Chaison District also faced high water levels near the Electricity Authority, preventing all vehicle passage.
Smaller cars could not pass through the Koak Sai Intersection to the Tung Nari Intersection in Pa Bon District.
The Phatthalung-Ranod Road was closed to all vehicles, while drivers on the Pho Thong Intersection must proceed cautiously due to high water levels. The Phatthalung-Trang Road remains operational as usual.
In Chai Buri Subdistrict, Mueang District, water flooded homes and agricultural land, an area known for its sago flour production.
To help ease the suffering of local residents, Somchok Chooklin, 39, and followers of Phra Jaroon from Wat Khao Muang Kao distributed 500 sets of rice, eggs, and pork to the residents of Village 1 and Village 13 in Chai Buri Subdistrict. This was an initial effort to provide relief to those affected by the widespread flooding.
In addition, the team visited elderly people and bedridden patients at their homes, ensuring that those unable to travel received assistance. This act of kindness from Phra Jaroon’s followers is a small gesture of solidarity to help the community during this difficult time.
As of the morning of November 26, heavy and intermittent rainfall continued across the region, with the sky covered by rainclouds. The rainfall is expected to intensify.
Locals are also dealing with foot infections and flu, and authorities are urged to support those displaced along the coastline, particularly in areas like Lampam Subdistrict in Mueang District and Phanang Tung, Talay Noi, Khuan Khanun, Harn Pho, Khao Chai Son, Kok Muang, Jong Thanon, and Khuan Khanun Subdistricts, where residents have sought shelter along the roads.