Thailand and Cambodia mark temporary boundary in Pong Nam Ron, prepare for border fence

On November 26, 2025, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, reported that the joint Thai–Cambodian survey team had successfully completed the temporary boundary marking between the two countries along the boundary pillars 52 to 59, covering a distance of 8.3 kilometres.

The process took 16 days to complete, with a total of 166 reference points being placed, marking significant progress in jointly gathering boundary reference data between the two nations.

This survey process followed internationally recognised technical standards, ensuring both countries have aligned geographic data. Rear Admiral Parach confirmed that this is not a change to the border but rather a step toward strengthening the collaborative reference data between Thailand and Cambodia.