Thailand and Cambodia mark temporary boundary in Pong Nam Ron, prepare for border fence

On November 26, 2025, Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, reported that the joint Thai–Cambodian survey team had successfully completed the temporary boundary marking between the two countries along the boundary pillars 52 to 59, covering a distance of 8.3 kilometres.
The process took 16 days to complete, with a total of 166 reference points being placed, marking significant progress in jointly gathering boundary reference data between the two nations.
This survey process followed internationally recognised technical standards, ensuring both countries have aligned geographic data. Rear Admiral Parach confirmed that this is not a change to the border but rather a step toward strengthening the collaborative reference data between Thailand and Cambodia.
The next step will be conducting aerial drone surveys to capture high-resolution, accurate mapping data. This data will be compiled and submitted to the Joint Border Committee (JBC) for official approval. Once the data is approved, Thailand will discuss with Cambodia the process for preparing to build a border fence aimed at improving border control, preventing illegal crossings, and enhancing the management of the shared border area.
It should be noted that the fence will be a border management tool, not a new border demarcation.
The Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CBP) and the Marine Corps Special Task Force have carried out this mission with utmost caution, following the Regional Border Committee (RBC) framework for cooperation, ensuring the highest levels of peace and safety for the survey teams.
The Royal Thai Navy reiterated its commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty, safeguarding national interests, and ensuring the safety of citizens living in border areas.