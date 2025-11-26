Flashback: Hat Yai floods — a major disaster and a new challenge ahead

Hat Yai has long struggled with recurring severe flooding, especially in November. The flood events in 1988, 2000, and 2010 created massive damage to the city. Looking at the flood statistics and the effects of past large-scale floods until the 2025 flood, it’s clear the city now faces a new challenge with extreme weather patterns.
Hat Yai has endured several major flood events, with the following historical figures recorded by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation:
After the 2010 flood, Hat Yai undertook systematic development of water management infrastructure, particularly the Khlong Phuminat Damri project, which has a maximum capacity of 1,200 cubic metres per second for floodwater diversion.
These systems worked together to prevent major floods from 2015 to 2021, with only localised flooding that cleared within hours. This stable period lasted for nearly a decade, offering a glimpse of hope.
Despite the long period of stability, the intensity of rainfall has increased in recent years.
The water flow during this flood was aligned with previous research indicating that Hat Yai received water from three directions: from Khlong Tam and Khlong Waat in the east in the morning, from the higher areas of Nammom and Koh Hong in the afternoon, and finally, large volumes from Khlong U-Taphao in the evening. This simultaneous influx caused water levels to rise rapidly in the city.
The 2025 flood is comparable to the 2000 flood, but with higher water volumes, resulting in 243,778 people in Hat Yai being affected, or approximately 104,917 households. Initial damages are estimated to exceed 500 million baht.
Post-2025 assessments show that the rainfall volume during the flood exceeded the design capacity of several flood diversion channels. The current system, including both Khlong U-Taphao and Khlong Phuminat Damri, was overwhelmed by receiving water from three tributary basins simultaneously. Additionally, the urban expansion of Hat Yai over the past decade has reduced the natural floodwater retention areas.
Over the last decade (2015–2025), Hat Yai experienced a period of stability. However, the rainfall data from 2022 and 2025 clearly indicates that the intensity of storms and rainfall is on the rise, particularly during the late rainy season. Data from water management and disaster management agencies show that the existing flood control systems are now overburdened and inadequate.
As a result, Hat Yai needs to reassess its flood management infrastructure to accommodate the increasingly extreme weather conditions. This includes revisiting the floodwater retention areas, tunnel diversion systems, and restoring previously reduced drainage pathways as part of the city’s broader climate adaptation plan.
Source: Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), Public Relations Office Region 6