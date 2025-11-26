Flashback: Hat Yai floods — a major disaster and a new challenge ahead

Stabilisation period and infrastructure development (2015–2021)

After the 2010 flood, Hat Yai undertook systematic development of water management infrastructure, particularly the Khlong Phuminat Damri project, which has a maximum capacity of 1,200 cubic metres per second for floodwater diversion.

These systems worked together to prevent major floods from 2015 to 2021, with only localised flooding that cleared within hours. This stable period lasted for nearly a decade, offering a glimpse of hope.

Warning signs and turning point in 2025

Despite the long period of stability, the intensity of rainfall has increased in recent years.

2022 Warning Sign: In December 2022, Hat Yai recorded 401.5 mm of rain within 24 hours, causing flash floods in multiple areas, with 11,616 households affected in Songkhla.

2025 flood — a turning point: Between November 19–21, 2025, the city received a record 630 mm of rainfall over just 72 hours, with 335 mm falling in one day (November 21). This surpassed the capacity of Khlong U-Taphao and Khlong Phuminat Damri, leading to flooding at levels considered a "turning point" by experts.

The water flow during this flood was aligned with previous research indicating that Hat Yai received water from three directions: from Khlong Tam and Khlong Waat in the east in the morning, from the higher areas of Nammom and Koh Hong in the afternoon, and finally, large volumes from Khlong U-Taphao in the evening. This simultaneous influx caused water levels to rise rapidly in the city.