Songkhla sees floodwater recede, but road hazards persist in some areas

After days of heavy rainfall, the flood situation in Songkhla has improved significantly, with many areas seeing notable reductions in water levels, providing relief to affected residents.

According to the Chana District Facebook page, as of November 27, the situation in Kru Sae Market, Sakom sub-district, remains concerning, with small vehicles unable to pass. Larger vehicles must proceed with extra caution due to parked trucks and cars blocking the road, causing traffic congestion and potential safety risks.

In contrast, Chana Market has returned to normal, with water levels having completely receded, allowing businesses and the local economy to begin clean-up and recovery efforts.

At the PTT petrol station in Chanong sub-district, Chana district, water levels remain high, with small vehicles unable to pass. Motorists with large vehicles are advised to use caution and consider alternative routes.

The situation at the Chana Highway Police Public Service Unit in Paching sub-district has stabilised, with roads now open and traffic flow returning to normal, which will help ease local traffic issues.

However, at Sapan Khlong Luek in Ban Na sub-district, Chana district, a section of road that was severely affected by flooding has suffered significant damage. The road surface has peeled away, with extensive erosion caused by the strong water currents, especially near the construction materials store. The erosion has left the road surface uneven, exposing the underlying soil and making it unsafe for travel.

Motorists are advised to avoid the damaged areas and remain cautious on affected roads while repair works are underway.