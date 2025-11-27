"Than Mai" passes away peacefully at the age of 78 

On November 27, 2025, the official Facebook page of Momchao Chulcherm Yugala posted a message reporting that Major General Momchao Chulcherm Yugala passed away peacefully at his residence in Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai Province, at the age of 78.



Background and early life

Major General Momchao Chulcherm Yugala (Than Chai Mai) was born on January 22, 1947 as the son of H.R.H. Prince Anusorn Mongkolkan and Mom Ubon Yugala Na Ayutthaya. He was a grandson of H.R.H. Prince Yugala Dighambara, Prince of Lopburi, and a great-grandson of King Chulalongkorn (Rama V).



Military service and key roles

Major General Momchao Chulcherm Yugala served in the military as a second lieutenant at the Special Warfare Centre in Lopburi Province. He also served as an officer in the Royal Guard for Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn and in the Royal Thai Army Intelligence Division. He later became a special royal bodyguard to Her Royal Highness Princess Galyani Vadhana.

In 1975, he participated in counter-terrorism operations in Khao Kho, Phetchabun Province, during the Communist insurgency. For his role in the Khao Kho operations, he was awarded the Freemen Safeguarding Medal, Second Class, in recognition of his bravery.