DES Ministry collaborates with SpaceX to use Starlink to address communication issues in Songkhla flood zones

Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Chaichanok Chidchob, revealed on Thursday that following the severe flooding in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, telecommunications networks have been disrupted, making it difficult for emergency teams to operate effectively. In response, the Ministry has worked with SpaceX to implement Starlink satellite internet to ensure connectivity in the affected regions.
Chaichanok explained that, following discussions with SpaceX and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), it was agreed that SpaceX would provide Starlink satellites to support communications in emergency situations. The NBTC will issue import permits for the equipment, with the condition that it is used exclusively in designated emergency areas as per official declarations, following the Prime Minister's or authorised official’s approval.
“The government and the DES Ministry are deeply concerned for the people in Hat Yai, who are still in urgent need of assistance but have faced communication barriers due to the collapse of terrestrial systems. We thank SpaceX and NBTC for their cooperation in deploying Starlink satellite internet in Songkhla’s emergency areas. The Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre will determine the installation points moving forward,” Chaichanok said.
The partnership marks an important step in overcoming communication challenges during natural disasters, ensuring efficient coordination for rescue and evacuation efforts in flood-affected areas.