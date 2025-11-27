Floods hit 57,000 businesses in the South, DBD offers online services and extended deadlines

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD), revealed that the severe flooding in Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, and other southern provinces has caused widespread disruption for local businesses. As of November 27, over 57,000 businesses have been affected by the ongoing floods. The DBD is stepping in to support these businesses by offering online services and extending deadlines for essential documents.
Poonpong explained that some registration offices in Hat Yai, Songkhla, and Pattani have been unable to operate due to the floods, meaning businesses cannot handle their processes in person. However, the DBD has set up an online platform to allow business registration, document requests, and company data updates to be handled remotely. The department is also providing guidance and assistance via electronic channels to ensure businesses can access services promptly.
For businesses in the flood-affected areas, the DBD has also introduced measures allowing companies to apply for extended deadlines for registration, financial statements, and shareholder lists due to the disruptions. The extension can be requested within 15 days after the floods subside.
In cases where documents are lost or damaged, businesses can also submit delayed reports, which will be accepted as evidence in case of audits. The DBD has prepared a manual on accounting and tax management during crises to guide businesses through the recovery process. The manual is available at www.dbd.go.th, under the business guide section.
Additionally, businesses needing to contact provincial commerce offices in the flood-affected areas can do so online, and the DBD’s system will ensure that registration and services are processed efficiently, without limitation on time or location.
According to the DBD DataWarehouse+, as of November 25, there are 57,541 businesses in the nine affected provinces, with a registered capital of 356.81 billion baht. The breakdown of these businesses by province is as follows:
The DBD is committed to helping these businesses recover and continue operations despite the challenges posed by the ongoing floods.