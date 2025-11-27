Floods hit 57,000 businesses in the South, DBD offers online services and extended deadlines

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD), revealed that the severe flooding in Songkhla, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, and other southern provinces has caused widespread disruption for local businesses. As of November 27, over 57,000 businesses have been affected by the ongoing floods. The DBD is stepping in to support these businesses by offering online services and extending deadlines for essential documents.

Poonpong explained that some registration offices in Hat Yai, Songkhla, and Pattani have been unable to operate due to the floods, meaning businesses cannot handle their processes in person. However, the DBD has set up an online platform to allow business registration, document requests, and company data updates to be handled remotely. The department is also providing guidance and assistance via electronic channels to ensure businesses can access services promptly.

For businesses in the flood-affected areas, the DBD has also introduced measures allowing companies to apply for extended deadlines for registration, financial statements, and shareholder lists due to the disruptions. The extension can be requested within 15 days after the floods subside.