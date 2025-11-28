Govt applies COVID model to manage southern floods, aiding 2.7 million people

At the regional level, the government has appointed Deputy Prime Ministers and ministers to oversee specific flood-affected provinces. Captain Thammanat Prompao has been directly tasked with managing Songkhla, while other flood-prone provinces like Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Trang, Surat Thani, and Narathiwat have ministers assigned to oversee recovery efforts. This approach aims to close the gap in coordination, which has been a persistent issue in Thailand’s bureaucratic system.

Amidst the rapidly escalating damage, the government has declared a state of emergency for the third time in history, empowering the Prime Minister to directly implement laws, such as evacuation orders, personnel mobilisation, machinery deployment, and security measures, without going through departmental or ministerial layers. This emergency decree allows for swift action in response to the flood crisis.

The goals of this state of emergency are clear in four key areas:

Protection for officials, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear of legal repercussions in case of mistakes. Accelerating emergency funds, immediately releasing reserve funds and central budgets. Bypassing parliamentary procedures, expediting decision-making processes. Centralising information and command to reduce confusion caused by overlapping responsibilities across multiple agencies.

This model is designed to be quick, decisive, and free of unnecessary steps to manage a disaster that is expanding daily.