Government launches online registration for flood relief, offering 9,000 baht compensation

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2025

The Thai government opens online registration for flood relief compensation of 9,000 baht for affected residents, with registration available through two methods.

The Cabinet has approved urgent measures to assist those affected by the floods in several southern provinces, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, which has been declared an emergency area. As part of the relief efforts, a 9,000 baht payment will be provided to affected citizens immediately.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced that affected individuals can now register for the flood relief payment for 2025 via the website https://flood68.disaster.go.th/

There are two registration methods available:

  1. Download the registration form from the website and submit it along with the required documents to the sub-district administrative organisation (SAO), municipality, or other local agencies in the affected area.
  2. Register directly on the website by providing your 13-digit ID number, full name, and date of birth.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy