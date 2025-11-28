Government launches online registration for flood relief, offering 9,000 baht compensation

The Cabinet has approved urgent measures to assist those affected by the floods in several southern provinces, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, which has been declared an emergency area. As part of the relief efforts, a 9,000 baht payment will be provided to affected citizens immediately.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) announced that affected individuals can now register for the flood relief payment for 2025 via the website https://flood68.disaster.go.th/

There are two registration methods available: