8 field hospitals set up to support flood victims in Hat Yai

The Ministry of Public Health has established eight field hospitals in Hat Yai, Songkhla, to provide support to the local population affected by the ongoing flooding, as reported in a Thai Khu Fah Facebook post on Friday (November 28).
The eight locations offering services include:
The post also mentioned that the list of evacuees can be checked on the Thai Help Centre website. The system allows residents to search by name to verify if they have been evacuated to the shelters in Hat Yai.
The government and all relevant agencies continue to closely monitor the situation and are intensifying efforts to assist the affected people in the area.