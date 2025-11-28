8 field hospitals set up to support flood victims in Hat Yai

The Ministry of Public Health has set up 8 field hospitals in Hat Yai, Songkhla, to assist victims of the ongoing flood crisis.

The Ministry of Public Health has established eight field hospitals in Hat Yai, Songkhla, to provide support to the local population affected by the ongoing flooding, as reported in a Thai Khu Fah Facebook post on Friday (November 28).

 

The eight locations offering services include:

  • Hat Yai Airport
     
  • Khlong Hae Municipal School
     
  • Wat Khlong Rian Municipal School
     
  • Hat Yai City Municipality
     
  • Rattaphum Hospital
     
  • Hat Yai Rat Prachasan School
     
  • Haad Thip Pcl
     
  • Prince of Songkla University

 

The post also mentioned that the list of evacuees can be checked on the Thai Help Centre website. The system allows residents to search by name to verify if they have been evacuated to the shelters in Hat Yai.

The government and all relevant agencies continue to closely monitor the situation and are intensifying efforts to assist the affected people in the area.

