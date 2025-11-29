Mental health teams and forensic experts deployed for southern flood relief

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has swiftly mobilized resources to aid victims of the recent southern floods in Thailand, which caused widespread devastation. In a coordinated effort, 35 mental health teams (MCATT) and 40 forensic experts have been dispatched to affected areas to provide both psychological support and identity verification for flood victims.

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat provided an update on the situation, confirming that the Hat Yai Hospital, which had been submerged, is now in the process of recovery. With water levels receding, essential medical systems and infrastructure are being restored. The hospital is receiving electricity support from the Provincial Electricity Authority and medical gas supplies to ensure proper care.

The Ministry of Public Health has also opened a 24-hour helpline, 1667, to provide information on medical services and healthcare support for residents in the affected areas, including access to mental health services.