Mental health teams and forensic experts deployed for southern flood relief

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has swiftly mobilized resources to aid victims of the recent southern floods in Thailand, which caused widespread devastation. In a coordinated effort, 35 mental health teams (MCATT) and 40 forensic experts have been dispatched to affected areas to provide both psychological support and identity verification for flood victims.
Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat provided an update on the situation, confirming that the Hat Yai Hospital, which had been submerged, is now in the process of recovery. With water levels receding, essential medical systems and infrastructure are being restored. The hospital is receiving electricity support from the Provincial Electricity Authority and medical gas supplies to ensure proper care.
The Ministry of Public Health has also opened a 24-hour helpline, 1667, to provide information on medical services and healthcare support for residents in the affected areas, including access to mental health services.
In addition to emergency medical services, the Forensic Medicine Department has been activated to assist with identification of bodies. The Siam University of Medicine is supporting the medical examiners as they work on identifying deceased victims. The Forensic Crisis Team will work with local teams to provide both emergency and psychological support, helping those affected by the devastating floods.
The Ministry has also coordinated with local healthcare professionals and emergency services in Hat Yai and nearby Songkhla Province, assisting in the setup of temporary field hospitals and ensuring that medical supplies are reaching the most affected areas. Emergency support teams, MSERT (Medical Support Emergency Response Team), are also on-site to assist local volunteer health workers (VHV) and provide aid.
Furthermore, mental health clinics have been set up in Hat Yai to provide support to those not currently staying in evacuation shelters. The Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team will continue to offer counseling and support services, focusing on community resilience during recovery efforts. The Department of Mental Health also launched the 1323 mental health helpline, available 24/7, to ensure residents receive timely psychological assistance.
The Ministry emphasized the importance of these collective efforts to ensure the long-term recovery of Hat Yai and other southern provinces. With continued medical support, mental health services, and forensic operations, the Ministry is committed to helping communities recover and rebuild their lives post-floods.
The flood crisis in southern Thailand has sparked a massive response from the government to provide mental health care, medical support, and forensic assistance. These actions underscore Thailand’s dedication to public health and recovery, ensuring that residents receive the necessary services to heal physically and emotionally during the rebuilding process.