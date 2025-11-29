Philippines Cancels 82 A320 and A321 Flights Following Airbus Software Update

Three airlines in the Philippines, including Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific, and AirAsia, have been forced to cancel over 82 flights due to an urgent software update required for their Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The cancellations followed a global technical advisory issued by Airbus to upgrade the aircraft's software, as a precautionary measure against potential interference from solar radiation.

The Philippine Department of Transportation, led by Giovanni Lopez, confirmed the immediate suspension of affected flights from the three airlines after receiving the Airbus notification around 1:00 AM local time. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported that 93 aircraft were impacted, including 6 international flights and 5 domestic flights, which faced delays on Saturday, November 29, 2025.