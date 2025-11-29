Anutin admits failure in handling Hat Yai floods, vows to take action and provide relief

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted on Saturday that the government had failed to protect citizens during the recent flooding in Hat Yai, Songkhla. He apologised for the lack of preparedness and stated that he and his team would be visiting Hat Yai again on November 30 to personally assess the situation and ensure that relief measures are implemented efficiently.
Anutin outlined the relief plans for those affected by the floods, stating that the Ministry of the Interior had been tasked with preparing a list of those eligible for assistance. The government has already approved a budget of 9,000 baht per household, with payments expected to reach residents by next week. Additionally, home repairs will be covered, with a maximum of 45,000 baht per household based on the actual damage. Anutin added that if local staff are insufficient, personnel from other regions will be deployed to assist with assessments.
The government will also provide loans of up to 100,000 baht per person, with no interest for 6 months to aid in recovery. Another set of loans for home repairs will be provided, also up to 100,000 baht per household, with a 1-year repayment period through state-owned banks. The Bank of Thailand is in talks with commercial banks to support debt holidays and interest suspensions for affected individuals.
The Ministry of Commerce will also offer goods at cost price or below cost to those affected by the floods. The ministry has confirmed cooperation with some producers to provide essential goods at affordable prices, with additional goods included as part of the aid package.
When asked about preventing future issues, Anutin stressed the importance of improving disaster warnings and conducting evacuation drills. He instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and the Department of Local Administration to act on these recommendations, as the risks in flood-prone areas are already known and must be addressed.
“Songkhla’s geography is like a basin, especially Hat Yai, which is like a bowl where everything drains into. We need to tackle this, making sure roads do not block drainage, and that water doesn’t flow back into the city after draining into Songkhla Lake. The Department of Highways needs to look into this thoroughly, and alternate routes must be planned to allow water diversion,” Anutin explained.
Anutin stated further that on his visit to Hat Yai’s Zone 8 areas on November 28, the situation was critical, with floodwaters causing widespread damage to homes, and therefore, urgent assistance was necessary. He explained that the government would apply the same principles as during the State Quarantine for COVID-19, where people who could not return to their homes would be accommodated in hotels for 3-5 days. Both volunteers and officials would be mobilised for house cleaning operations.
In addition to cleaning the town, efforts would be made to clean the affected homes. Homeowners would be able to use the day to clean their houses, but would return to the hotel at night. This also serves as economic aid since the hotels, which would have otherwise had few guests, are now being used to accommodate the local residents. This approach reduces the need for large-scale shelters, while costs remain relatively the same.
When asked about the presence of illegal activities in Zone 8, due to online reports about violence and gunfire, Anutin said that he did not witness such activities during his visit. He mentioned that no police surrounded him, although there were occasional provocations. He had instructed the Commander of Police Region 9 and the Hat Yai Police Chief to ensure safety and order. He noted that security patrols were underway, and the most severe incidents were confined to the centre of Hat Yai city in Zone 8, but he believed the situation overall did not reflect the level of violence reported online.
Regarding looting incidents amid the floods, the Prime Minister stated that full action would be taken, and confirmed that the Commander of Police Region 9 had assured him that the situation was under control. 4,000 local defence volunteers from the Ministry of Interior had been deployed to assist in security management and clean-up efforts.