Anutin admits failure in handling Hat Yai floods, vows to take action and provide relief

Anutin stated further that on his visit to Hat Yai’s Zone 8 areas on November 28, the situation was critical, with floodwaters causing widespread damage to homes, and therefore, urgent assistance was necessary. He explained that the government would apply the same principles as during the State Quarantine for COVID-19, where people who could not return to their homes would be accommodated in hotels for 3-5 days. Both volunteers and officials would be mobilised for house cleaning operations.

In addition to cleaning the town, efforts would be made to clean the affected homes. Homeowners would be able to use the day to clean their houses, but would return to the hotel at night. This also serves as economic aid since the hotels, which would have otherwise had few guests, are now being used to accommodate the local residents. This approach reduces the need for large-scale shelters, while costs remain relatively the same.

When asked about the presence of illegal activities in Zone 8, due to online reports about violence and gunfire, Anutin said that he did not witness such activities during his visit. He mentioned that no police surrounded him, although there were occasional provocations. He had instructed the Commander of Police Region 9 and the Hat Yai Police Chief to ensure safety and order. He noted that security patrols were underway, and the most severe incidents were confined to the centre of Hat Yai city in Zone 8, but he believed the situation overall did not reflect the level of violence reported online.

Regarding looting incidents amid the floods, the Prime Minister stated that full action would be taken, and confirmed that the Commander of Police Region 9 had assured him that the situation was under control. 4,000 local defence volunteers from the Ministry of Interior had been deployed to assist in security management and clean-up efforts.

