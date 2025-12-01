Second Army to sue over fake claims of Cambodian troops seizing In Sri cliff

The Second Army Area issued a public clarification on Monday (December 1) following social-media claims that Cambodian soldiers had entered Thai territory and seized the area around In Sri cliff in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram.
The army stressed that responsible security units — Border Patrol Police Company 216 and district officials — inspected the area at 10am on Monday. Officers travelled by motorcycle due to the rough terrain, which is inaccessible to larger vehicles.
In Sri cliff is located near Sai Tri 6 Tai village in Bueng Charoen subdistrict, about 12 kilometres from Highway 224. The site was previously home to the now-disbanded Border Patrol Police 216 base, which was closed in 1990. Authorities therefore have clear records of the area and its past use.
The initial joint inspection by Border Patrol Police Company 216 and forestry officials found no evidence to support claims that Cambodian forces had entered the area, established a base, altered the terrain or built access routes inside Thai territory.
Satellite imagery and field surveys also showed no troop movements or tactical activity by Cambodian forces.
Officials said the surrounding area remains dense forest with only traces of an old, long-abandoned road. “No indicators have been found that suggest any violation of Thai sovereignty or any threat to communities near the border,” the Second Army said.
Local task forces will continue patrols and monitoring to ensure maximum clarity on the situation.
Authorities have begun tracing the source of the misleading online posts. Legal action under the Computer Crime Act is now being prepared against those who spread the false information, as it could undermine public confidence and disrupt border-security operations.
The Second Army urged the public to rely only on official information, reaffirming that it continues to safeguard the border with caution, determination, and respect for good bilateral relations for the benefit of the people and national security.