The Second Army Area issued a public clarification on Monday (December 1) following social-media claims that Cambodian soldiers had entered Thai territory and seized the area around In Sri cliff in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram.

The army stressed that responsible security units — Border Patrol Police Company 216 and district officials — inspected the area at 10am on Monday. Officers travelled by motorcycle due to the rough terrain, which is inaccessible to larger vehicles.

In Sri cliff is located near Sai Tri 6 Tai village in Bueng Charoen subdistrict, about 12 kilometres from Highway 224. The site was previously home to the now-disbanded Border Patrol Police 216 base, which was closed in 1990. Authorities therefore have clear records of the area and its past use.