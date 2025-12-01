80% of Hat Yai residents return home as floodwaters recede; over 8,000 cars found submerged

As of December 1, 2025, nine days after the massive flooding in Hat Yai, water levels have continued to recede and the city has entered full recovery and cleanup mode.

Around 80% of residents have now returned to their homes to assess damage, while some remain in evacuation shelters arranged by the province. The Prime Minister has ordered the urgent removal of damaged belongings and waste, setting a target that residents must be able to return home within 7 days, and Hat Yai must be fully cleaned within 14 days.

Reporters surveying the evacuation shelter at Prince of Songkla University (PSU) noted that more than 10,000 evacuees had been staying there earlier. As of today, some residents remain at the shelter, but many have begun returning home, as the center will relocate evacuees tomorrow (Dec 2) to the Ban Phru – Wat Thep Chum Num evacuation site.

On Monday morning, evacuees were seen having breakfast, some waiting for relatives to pick them up. Many worried about where they would sleep once home, as their houses had not yet been cleaned. Some residents discovered they had no home left — only the frame remained.