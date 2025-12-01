Thai Navy Deploys Major Landing Ship to Reinforce Southern Flood Relief Effort

HTMS Ang Thong sets sail with tonnes of donated essential goods to join aircraft carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet aiding millions affected by the severe disaster.
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has significantly ramped up its humanitarian aid efforts in the flood-ravaged South, dispatching a major landing ship to transport vital supplies and personnel to the disaster zone.
On Monday morning, at 9:30 AM, Admiral Pairoj Fuangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the RTN, ordered the deployment of the HTMS Ang Thong (No. 791), the nation’s largest Landing Platform Dock (LPD).
The massive vessel departed from Laem Thian Pier at Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi, bound for the Deep Water Pier at Songkhla Naval Base, under the command of Commander Chayapat Phuengprasobporn.
The HTMS Ang Thong has been tasked with ferrying tonnes of essential goods and consumer products donated by the public from across the country.
These supplies will join the relief mission already being led by the aircraft carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet (No. 911), providing much-needed aid to citizens affected by the widespread flooding across the Southern provinces.
"All donated items will be transferred ashore immediately by ship, vehicle, and aircraft upon arrival to be distributed to the affected public as quickly as possible," the RTN confirmed in a statement.
Commander Chayapat expressed his gratitude to the ship's crew for their dedication, noting they had worked continuously for 48 hours to successfully load the large volume of donations.
The vessel is expected to dock in Songkhla at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, 2 December 2025. Personnel from the Naval Area Command 2 will assist the crew in the three-day offloading operation.
The HTMS Ang Thong is scheduled to conclude its mission and return to Sattahip by the evening of Thursday, 4 December 2025.
The RTN reaffirmed its commitment to the nation, stating that its role extends beyond national security to include disaster relief in the face of the devastating floods, which have caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life in the South.
"The Royal Thai Navy, along with government agencies, the private sector, and compassionate citizens, have united their efforts to consolidate massive amounts of essential consumer goods and survival kits," the statement read, adding that the goal is to alleviate suffering and comfort the afflicted.
The Navy concluded with a firm assurance to the public: “The Royal Thai Navy will not abandon and will stand by the people until the situation is resolved.”