Thai Navy Deploys Major Landing Ship to Reinforce Southern Flood Relief Effort

HTMS Ang Thong sets sail with tonnes of donated essential goods to join aircraft carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet aiding millions affected by the severe disaster.

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has significantly ramped up its humanitarian aid efforts in the flood-ravaged South, dispatching a major landing ship to transport vital supplies and personnel to the disaster zone.

On Monday morning, at 9:30 AM, Admiral Pairoj Fuangchan, Commander-in-Chief of the RTN, ordered the deployment of the HTMS Ang Thong (No. 791), the nation’s largest Landing Platform Dock (LPD).

The massive vessel departed from Laem Thian Pier at Sattahip Naval Base, Chonburi, bound for the Deep Water Pier at Songkhla Naval Base, under the command of Commander Chayapat Phuengprasobporn.

The HTMS Ang Thong has been tasked with ferrying tonnes of essential goods and consumer products donated by the public from across the country.

These supplies will join the relief mission already being led by the aircraft carrier HTMS Chakri Naruebet (No. 911), providing much-needed aid to citizens affected by the widespread flooding across the Southern provinces.