"Hat Yai Must Survive!" CPB to mobilize private sector and airlines for major relief measures

Minister Santi Piyatat launches the “Hat Yai Must Survive” operation, instructing the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) to mobilize the private sector, airlines, and major platforms to implement the largest-ever relief measures for the people.

Amid the severe flood crisis that has devastated Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, Santi Piyatat, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, urgently directed the CPB to launch the "Revive Hat Yai and Southern Flood Areas" operation with full capacity. Ronnarong Phoolpipat, Secretary-General of the CPB, has been tasked with coordinating with both state and private sector organizations nationwide to roll out the most comprehensive and immediate relief measures for consumers. All agencies are working swiftly to implement measures that can immediately assist the public, with a single goal: "The people must survive, and we will overcome this crisis together."



The meeting has set out measures and guidelines to assist those affected by the southern flood crisis. The summary of the relief measures is as follows:

1. Free Shipping for Online Shopping in Hat Yai – Shopee and CPB

A fast-response initiative to help the public access products quickly in areas where transportation has been impacted. CPB has partnered with Shopee to launch the strongest relief measure of the year.