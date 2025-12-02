"Hat Yai Must Survive!" CPB to mobilize private sector and airlines for major relief measures

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2025

Minister Santi pushes urgent measures for flood victims in the South, with CPB coordinating efforts to protect citizens and ensure full consumer rights during the crisis

Minister Santi Piyatat launches the “Hat Yai Must Survive” operation, instructing the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) to mobilize the private sector, airlines, and major platforms to implement the largest-ever relief measures for the people.

Amid the severe flood crisis that has devastated Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, Santi Piyatat, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, urgently directed the CPB to launch the "Revive Hat Yai and Southern Flood Areas" operation with full capacity. Ronnarong Phoolpipat, Secretary-General of the CPB, has been tasked with coordinating with both state and private sector organizations nationwide to roll out the most comprehensive and immediate relief measures for consumers. All agencies are working swiftly to implement measures that can immediately assist the public, with a single goal: "The people must survive, and we will overcome this crisis together."

The meeting has set out measures and guidelines to assist those affected by the southern flood crisis. The summary of the relief measures is as follows:

1. Free Shipping for Online Shopping in Hat Yai – Shopee and CPB

A fast-response initiative to help the public access products quickly in areas where transportation has been impacted. CPB has partnered with Shopee to launch the strongest relief measure of the year.

  • Free shipping for all orders to Hat Yai throughout December 2025.
  • Currently under consideration: Discounted prices for essential items such as home repair tools, clothing, and underwear to ease the financial burden during the home recovery phase.
    This measure allows people to access necessary goods even if floodwaters haven't receded yet, marking the swiftest response to this crisis.

2. No Heavy Charges for Flooded Vehicles – CPB Partners with the Auto Repair Association to Offer Full Relief

To help people get back to their normal lives as quickly as possible, CPB has launched the following measures for car owners affected by the floods:

  • Free assessment of repair costs for all cases.
  • Special discounts on spare parts for disaster-affected areas.

The following three additional measures are being proposed to address real issues:

  • Reduction in labor costs for repairs.
  • Extension of repair work warranties.
  • Full warranty on all replaced parts.

The Auto Repair Association has promptly agreed and will announce the results by 1 December. This represents an unprecedented level of speed in the automotive repair industry.

Flood Victims Need Not Worry About Debt – Announcement of "6-Month Debt Moratorium" and Immediate Restructuring

Vehicle and motorcycle leasing operators have jointly proposed two of the heaviest relief measures:

  • A moratorium on debt payments for up to 6 months, to ease the burden on citizens who need to repair homes, vehicles, and recover businesses.
  • Debt restructuring on an individual basis to adjust installment amounts to align with actual income.
    This measure serves as a “national safeguard against bad debt” and helps maintain the overall economic stability of the southern region.

Airlines and OTAs: 10 Organizations Unite to Assist Passengers with Flexibility on All Terms

Ten airlines and OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) came together for discussions and announced unprecedented relief measures, including:

  • Extension of ticket validity by 30–90 days
  • Allowing flight route changes within the southern region
  • Free flight rescheduling without any additional charges
  • Resolving credit issues caused by flight cancellations or delays


Long-term: First-ever control of OTA pricing in the country

The CPB, CAAT, and ETDA have partnered to create guidelines for regulating OTA prices to prevent price exploitation. The legal framework for electronic transactions will serve as the basis for enforcement.

Once the floodwaters recede, the CPB will immediately dispatch teams to inspect the area, ensuring and requesting cooperation from car dealerships, repair shops, and construction material businesses across Hat Yai to comply with consumer protection laws. The guidelines include:

  • Used car dealerships must disclose the true history of vehicles, especially "flooded cars"
  • Car repair shops must provide complete documentation for repairs, pricing, spare parts, and warranties
  • Construction materials (e.g., metal sheets) must be inspected for proper labeling to prevent the sale of substandard goods during home repairs.

This operation focuses on being fast, thorough, and strict to ensure that citizens are not defrauded even by a single baht.

Minister Santi Piyatat is pushing forward various measures to reach citizens affected by the floods urgently.

He has instructed the CPB to work proactively, integrating data from all parties and tracking the situation on a daily basis to ensure full protection for the people in the southern region during this crisis.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, after the meeting, stated that regarding property issues, the CPB will act as the agency to assist citizens strictly according to the established measures. If citizens have any questions, they can contact the CPB hotline at 1166, file complaints through the OCPB Connect app, or visit the website at www.ocpb.go.th. Additionally, the provincial consumer protection subcommittees in every province are available for support. As he emphasized, “Information from the people is the key to determining the best measures.”

