"Hat Yai Must Survive!" CPB to mobilize private sector and airlines for major relief measures

Minister Santi Piyatat launches the “Hat Yai Must Survive” operation, instructing the Consumer Protection Board (CPB) to mobilize the private sector, airlines, and major platforms to implement the largest-ever relief measures for the people.
Amid the severe flood crisis that has devastated Hat Yai district, Songkhla province, Santi Piyatat, the Minister attached to the Prime Minister's Office, urgently directed the CPB to launch the "Revive Hat Yai and Southern Flood Areas" operation with full capacity. Ronnarong Phoolpipat, Secretary-General of the CPB, has been tasked with coordinating with both state and private sector organizations nationwide to roll out the most comprehensive and immediate relief measures for consumers. All agencies are working swiftly to implement measures that can immediately assist the public, with a single goal: "The people must survive, and we will overcome this crisis together."
The meeting has set out measures and guidelines to assist those affected by the southern flood crisis. The summary of the relief measures is as follows:
1. Free Shipping for Online Shopping in Hat Yai – Shopee and CPB
A fast-response initiative to help the public access products quickly in areas where transportation has been impacted. CPB has partnered with Shopee to launch the strongest relief measure of the year.
2. No Heavy Charges for Flooded Vehicles – CPB Partners with the Auto Repair Association to Offer Full Relief
To help people get back to their normal lives as quickly as possible, CPB has launched the following measures for car owners affected by the floods:
The following three additional measures are being proposed to address real issues:
The Auto Repair Association has promptly agreed and will announce the results by 1 December. This represents an unprecedented level of speed in the automotive repair industry.
Flood Victims Need Not Worry About Debt – Announcement of "6-Month Debt Moratorium" and Immediate Restructuring
Vehicle and motorcycle leasing operators have jointly proposed two of the heaviest relief measures:
Airlines and OTAs: 10 Organizations Unite to Assist Passengers with Flexibility on All Terms
Ten airlines and OTAs (Online Travel Agencies) came together for discussions and announced unprecedented relief measures, including:
Long-term: First-ever control of OTA pricing in the country
The CPB, CAAT, and ETDA have partnered to create guidelines for regulating OTA prices to prevent price exploitation. The legal framework for electronic transactions will serve as the basis for enforcement.
Once the floodwaters recede, the CPB will immediately dispatch teams to inspect the area, ensuring and requesting cooperation from car dealerships, repair shops, and construction material businesses across Hat Yai to comply with consumer protection laws. The guidelines include:
This operation focuses on being fast, thorough, and strict to ensure that citizens are not defrauded even by a single baht.
Minister Santi Piyatat is pushing forward various measures to reach citizens affected by the floods urgently.
He has instructed the CPB to work proactively, integrating data from all parties and tracking the situation on a daily basis to ensure full protection for the people in the southern region during this crisis.
Ronnarong Phoolpipat, after the meeting, stated that regarding property issues, the CPB will act as the agency to assist citizens strictly according to the established measures. If citizens have any questions, they can contact the CPB hotline at 1166, file complaints through the OCPB Connect app, or visit the website at www.ocpb.go.th. Additionally, the provincial consumer protection subcommittees in every province are available for support. As he emphasized, “Information from the people is the key to determining the best measures.”