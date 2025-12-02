Southern Floods: 'Phiphat' Orders 7 Airlines to Address High Ticket Prices for Hat Yai

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Transport, has instructed 7 domestic airlines to cooperate in resolving the issue of high ticket prices on the Bangkok–Hat Yai route, which has seen an increase due to the ongoing flooding crisis in the southern region.

The Airline Association clarified that the ticket prices sold have not exceeded the maximum ceiling set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

The proposed solution is for each airline to increase the number of flights and seats on routes to the affected areas, allowing ticket prices to decrease according to market mechanisms as more seats become available.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, explained that regarding the high ticket prices, especially on the Bangkok-Hat Yai route, he was not indifferent to the issue. "I have already coordinated with Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways and President of the Thai Airlines Association, which includes 7 airlines, to find a solution and lower the ticket prices for passengers traveling to Hat Yai, as Songkhla Province has been severely impacted by the disaster," said Phiphat.

He added that after discussions, the Thai Airlines Association expressed willingness to cooperate with the government.

However, the challenge in determining ticket prices on each route is that “We must accept that no airline has sold tickets beyond the maximum ceiling set by the CAAT,” said Phiphat.