Southern Floods: 'Phiphat' Orders 7 Airlines to Address High Ticket Prices for Hat Yai

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2025

Transport Minister Phiphat orders airlines to address high ticket prices on the Bangkok-Hat Yai route amid flooding, with measures to increase flights and reduce fares

  • Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Transport, has instructed 7 domestic airlines to cooperate in resolving the issue of high ticket prices on the Bangkok–Hat Yai route, which has seen an increase due to the ongoing flooding crisis in the southern region.
  • The Airline Association clarified that the ticket prices sold have not exceeded the maximum ceiling set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).
  • The proposed solution is for each airline to increase the number of flights and seats on routes to the affected areas, allowing ticket prices to decrease according to market mechanisms as more seats become available.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, explained that regarding the high ticket prices, especially on the Bangkok-Hat Yai route, he was not indifferent to the issue. "I have already coordinated with Mr. Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth, President of Bangkok Airways and President of the Thai Airlines Association, which includes 7 airlines, to find a solution and lower the ticket prices for passengers traveling to Hat Yai, as Songkhla Province has been severely impacted by the disaster," said Phiphat.

He added that after discussions, the Thai Airlines Association expressed willingness to cooperate with the government.

However, the challenge in determining ticket prices on each route is that “We must accept that no airline has sold tickets beyond the maximum ceiling set by the CAAT,” said Phiphat.

The solution proposed by the airlines is to increase the number of flights to the disaster-affected areas. As the number of flights and seats increases, ticket prices for domestic flights will immediately decrease according to demand and the availability of seats.

Meanwhile, the ticket prices have not yet reached the maximum ceiling set by CAAT, so the solution is to have airlines increase the number of flights to offer more seats.

Phiphat continued, “At this time, many people are traveling to the affected areas to offer help, and increasing flights will immediately help reduce ticket prices.”

He also mentioned that he had reported and explained the situation to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who has been made aware of the issue.

