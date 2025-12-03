NSC: No plans to expand emergency decree beyond Songkhla

On December 3, 2025, Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), spoke about the consideration of expanding the Emergency Decree (for managing emergency situations) to cover areas affected by the southern floods, stating that:

Currently, there are no plans to extend the decree. For now, it only applies to Songkhla Province, which has a three-month timeframe. If the situation improves, the decree can be lifted before the three months are over.

When asked about other provinces experiencing similar severe flooding, Chatchai explained that if the normal systems can handle the situation, it will fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Interior (MOI), which will use the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act (DPMA) to handle the response, as it covers all related actions.

Regarding other provinces, Chatchai said he was unsure because the focus is currently only on Songkhla.

When asked whether additional laws would be needed to handle disasters, Chatchai stated that he is only concerned with the Emergency Decree and that any additional laws would need to be directed to the agencies responsible for regular disaster management.