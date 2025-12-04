Suphajee leads the charge in Saudi Arabia to promote 'Thai Food Village'

Saudi Arabia, with its growing population, expanding economy, and rising demand for imported food, is considered a high-potential new market for Thai products.

During the event, Minister Suphajee also met with Thai entrepreneurs at the event to listen to their challenges and suggestions related to doing business, imports and exports, and obtaining necessary permits in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Commerce is committed to supporting the promotion of Thai food products in Saudi Arabia and addressing obstacles faced by Thai businesses to enhance market competitiveness and sustainable growth.

Additionally, Mayada Badr, CEO of the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, warmly welcomed the Thai delegation and guided them through the various booths at the Saudi Food Festival 2025, before visiting the Thai Food Village section. The Saudi Feast Food Festival 2025, held from November 26 to December 6, 2025, serves as a key platform for meetings between buyers, business operators, and the general public, attracting large crowds throughout the event.

The Thai Food Village was one of the most popular attractions, reflecting the growing demand for Thai food products in Saudi Arabia. This is a positive sign for the future expansion of Thai exports and the increasing recognition of Thai food products in the Middle East market.