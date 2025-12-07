Manneken Pis dons Thai royal attire to honour late King and Queen

On December 5, Thailand’s National Day, the Birthday Anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, and Father’s Day, the Royal Thai Embassy and the City of Brussels dressed the iconic Manneken Pis in the Thai ceremonial Chud Raj-Pattern costume.

The outfit, originally gifted to the city in 1995, is part of the statue’s internationally renowned wardrobe.

This year, the gesture carried an added layer of solemnity. In remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on October 24, Manneken Pis also wore a black armband and black ribbon—a symbolic tribute reflecting the deep respect held for the Queen Mother by people in Thailand and around the world.