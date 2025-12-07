Manneken Pis dons Thai royal attire to honour late King and Queen

On December 5, Thailand’s National Day, the Birthday Anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, and Father’s Day, the Royal Thai Embassy and the City of Brussels dressed the iconic Manneken Pis in the Thai ceremonial Chud Raj-Pattern costume.
The outfit, originally gifted to the city in 1995, is part of the statue’s internationally renowned wardrobe.
This year, the gesture carried an added layer of solemnity. In remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, who passed away on October 24, Manneken Pis also wore a black armband and black ribbon—a symbolic tribute reflecting the deep respect held for the Queen Mother by people in Thailand and around the world.
A small statue with a heroic legend
The Manneken Pis, whose name translates as “little boy who is urinating”, may appear modest in size, but it represents more than 400 years of pride and folklore for the people of Brussels.
According to legend, during the 14th century, when the city was under threat, a young boy named Julianske stumbled across a lit fuse attached to an explosive device placed by enemy forces. He extinguished the spark by urinating on it, preventing the city’s destruction.
In gratitude, the townspeople created a stone sculpture to commemorate his bravery. Although the original statue was stolen multiple times, the current bronze version, crafted by French-Flemish sculptor Jérôme Duquesnoy, has stood in its present form since around 1618.
Why does Manneken Pis own a Thai costume?
Brussels has a long-standing tradition of dressing the statue in outfits representing cultures and celebrations from around the world.
Its extensive wardrobe now exceeds 800 costumes, ranging from traditional attire to fun and contemporary outfits—including Elvis Presley, Mickey Mouse and costumes for international festivals such as Thailand’s Songkran.
Among these is the Thai Raj-pattern costume presented to Brussels in 1995. Considered one of the collection’s most meaningful outfits, it symbolises the enduring friendship between Thailand and Belgium while celebrating the beauty of Thai culture on the global stage.
A cross-border gesture of respect
Manneken Pis is usually displayed nude, yet the statue is dressed on occasions of cultural significance. The addition of mourning symbols for Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother underscores the international community’s respect for the late monarch and the close ties shared between the two nations.