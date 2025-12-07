Clash near Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon leaves two Thai soldiers wounded

The Second Army Area said on its Facebook page that Cambodian forces opened fire first, prompting Thai troops to return fire. The exchange escalated when Cambodian forces deployed recoilless rifles.

The clash ended at around 2.50pm, though Thai units remain on heightened alert.

Authorities warned that the situation remains unstable and could escalate. Residents in border districts of four provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani—were advised to evacuate to designated shelters under the civilian evacuation plan.