Clash near Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon leaves two Thai soldiers wounded

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 07, 2025

A clash between Thai and Cambodian forces was reported in the Phu Pa Lek–Phlan Hin Paet Kon area on Sunday afternoon, leaving two Thai soldiers wounded.

The Second Army Area said on its Facebook page that Cambodian forces opened fire first, prompting Thai troops to return fire. The exchange escalated when Cambodian forces deployed recoilless rifles. 

The clash ended at around 2.50pm, though Thai units remain on heightened alert.

Authorities warned that the situation remains unstable and could escalate. Residents in border districts of four provinces—Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani—were advised to evacuate to designated shelters under the civilian evacuation plan.

 

The Second Army Area released the following timeline:

  • 2.15pm: A unit from the 13th Infantry Battalion (1st Company) came under small-arms fire. Two soldiers were injured: Sgt Anuchart Rueankham, who was shot in the leg, and Pvt Pornchai Champajum, who was struck in the chest but protected by his ballistic vest, sustaining bruising and chest tightness.
     
  • 2.16pm: Thai forces returned fire in accordance with the Rules of Engagement and remained on high readiness.
     
  • 2.50pm: The exchange of fire ceased. Thai units continued close monitoring of the situation.
     
  • 2.53pm: The injured soldiers were evacuated to Kantharalak Hospital for treatment.

Kantharalak chief urges village leaders to monitor situation

Kantharalak district chief, Somkuan Singkham, told Nation TV that the incident occurred at around 2.12pm and lasted roughly 10 minutes before the area fell quiet. He confirmed that one soldier had been shot in the leg, while another was hit in the chest but protected by his bulletproof vest. Both were sent to Kantharalak Hospital.

He said the gunfire originated from the Cambodian side, though the exact position was unclear. Prior to the clash, the Thai soldiers involved had been escorting road-construction teams near Phlan Hin Paet Kon in Si Sa Ket province.

Somkuan said he had instructed village heads and sub-district leaders to closely monitor the situation. No civilian evacuation order has been issued at this stage.

 

