Thai Army condemns Cambodia for BM-21 rocket attack on Thai civilian areas

In its situation update for December 10, 2025, the Army said that, at 7.15am, Cambodian forces launched a BM-21 multiple rocket strike into Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin, affecting wide civilian areas in Tambon Ta Miang, Tambon Bak Dai and Tambon Cheek Daek, with more than 50 rockets fired in total.

Troops on the ground later confirmed that five rockets had landed in the vicinity of Phanom Dong Rak Hospital.

Following the attack, military units and local agencies immediately evacuated patients, medical staff and civilians from exposed areas into protected shelters to ensure the highest possible level of safety. The Army said it is continuing to closely monitor the situation and has strengthened measures to shield residents from further impacts.

“The Royal Thai Army condemns Cambodia’s use of weapons against Thai civilian areas,” the statement said, describing it as a serious violation of Thai sovereignty and a grave breach of humanitarian norms.

“Firing multiple rockets into communities and the vicinity of a medical facility is completely unacceptable behaviour and poses an extreme danger to innocent civilians,” it added.

The Army reaffirmed that it will take appropriate defensive measures and respond to all forms of threats, strictly within international rules on the use of force, with the protection of Thai lives and property as its top priority.