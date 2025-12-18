Ekniti leads roadshow in Shanghai, attracting over 550 Chinese investors for future industries

On December 17, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, presided over the Thailand–China Investment Forum 2025 in Shanghai, China, aiming to strengthen confidence and update Chinese investors on Thailand's economic policies. The event attracted more than 550 investors and highlighted Thailand’s readiness to collaborate with China in sectors like digital industries, clean energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and advanced technologies.

Ekniti emphasized that despite the high uncertainty in the global economy, Thailand’s trade and investment cooperation with China remains strong and has significant growth potential. This is particularly evident in industries where China excels, and Thailand has the potential to serve as a manufacturing base.

During his speech, Ekniti introduced the "Quick Big Win" economic policy, focusing on investment for the future. This includes the government’s commitment to removing barriers and facilitating ease for investors. One key initiative announced was the launch of “Thailand FastPass”, a new mechanism designed to speed up approval processes, reduce bureaucratic steps, and make it easier for investors to start their businesses in Thailand.

The forum was well-received, with more than 550 investors and private sector representatives from strategic industries in China in attendance. This strong turnout underscores Thailand's position as a key investment destination in the region for Chinese investors.