Heavy clashes in Si Sa Ket ahead of 72-hour ceasefire; Thailand holds key positions

At 8.00am, the 2nd Army Area summarised the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border for December 26, 2025, saying tensions remained high at multiple points, particularly in Si Sa Ket, where sustained exchanges of supporting fire were reported. It said Thai forces were still able to hold key strategic areas.

Ubon Ratchathani border

In the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas, Thai forces maintained positions along the line and accelerated the construction of stronger protective cover at key strategic points. They also carried out clearance operations and destroyed Cambodian bunkers to establish security in the area.

Si Sa Ket border

Clashes were reported in multiple areas, especially along the Sam Tae–Don Trol–Phu Phi–Satta Som–Phanom Prasit So–Chong Ta Thao line. Cambodia was said to have used various types of supporting weapons intermittently, while Thai forces responded immediately with supporting fire and drones. No major ground assault was reported. During the evening, a Cambodian vehicle convoy of five vehicles was detected and was destroyed by Thai supporting fire.

Pha Mo E Daeng–Huai Ta Maria

This was described as the day’s main flashpoint, with artillery exchanges beginning before dawn and continuing throughout the day. Cambodia was reported to have fired BM-21 rockets into the area, while Thai forces returned fire and destroyed opposing supporting-fire positions. A Thai serviceman was injured by shrapnel, but Thai forces retained control of the area.