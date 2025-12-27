Heavy clashes in Si Sa Ket ahead of 72-hour ceasefire; Thailand holds key positions

At 8.00am, the 2nd Army Area summarised the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border for December 26, 2025, saying tensions remained high at multiple points, particularly in Si Sa Ket, where sustained exchanges of supporting fire were reported. It said Thai forces were still able to hold key strategic areas.
Ubon Ratchathani border
In the Chong Bok and Chong An Ma areas, Thai forces maintained positions along the line and accelerated the construction of stronger protective cover at key strategic points. They also carried out clearance operations and destroyed Cambodian bunkers to establish security in the area.
Si Sa Ket border
Clashes were reported in multiple areas, especially along the Sam Tae–Don Trol–Phu Phi–Satta Som–Phanom Prasit So–Chong Ta Thao line. Cambodia was said to have used various types of supporting weapons intermittently, while Thai forces responded immediately with supporting fire and drones. No major ground assault was reported. During the evening, a Cambodian vehicle convoy of five vehicles was detected and was destroyed by Thai supporting fire.
Pha Mo E Daeng–Huai Ta Maria
This was described as the day’s main flashpoint, with artillery exchanges beginning before dawn and continuing throughout the day. Cambodia was reported to have fired BM-21 rockets into the area, while Thai forces returned fire and destroyed opposing supporting-fire positions. A Thai serviceman was injured by shrapnel, but Thai forces retained control of the area.
Phu Makuea–Chong Don Ao–Phlan Yao–Phlan Hin Paet Kon
Cambodia was reported to have fired BM-21 rockets into the area before Thai forces carried out effective drone strikes on targets. No significant movement was reported in the Chong Sa-ngam area.
Surin border
Several areas remained in a posture of holding positions and strengthening security. Thai artillery carried out intermittent suppressive fire at military targets. Although BM-21 fire was detected at some points, no close-range assault was reported. In the Ta Muen Thom area, intense small-arms clashes were reported. Cambodia was said to have used tanks and BM-21 rockets, and numerous drones were spotted flying over the area. The area was said to remain under Thai control.
Buri Ram border
In the Chong Sai Taku area, clashes occurred in the morning. Thai forces used supporting fire to suppress Cambodian positions, and Cambodian fire was reported in response.
Civilian areas hit
In rear areas, shells and rockets fired by Cambodia were reported to have landed in several communities in Si Sa Ket and Surin, with officials inspecting damage and monitoring public safety.
The 2nd Army Area also said clashes continued overnight, with Cambodia continuing to fire BM-21 rockets into the morning. Thai forces responded with artillery to strike Cambodian military targets, and also used aircraft to hit targets aimed at cutting supply routes for Cambodian troops and weapons.