Pvt Nithikorn Somthum is alive, stable after earlier death report

Thailand’s 1st Army Area said on the morning of December 27, 2025 that Pvt Nithikorn Somthum, 21, previously reported dead after being wounded on duty in the Ban Nong Chan area, is not deceased.

It said checks confirmed he was injured during operations and was rushed to hospital for immediate surgery. The army said he is now stable and being closely monitored by doctors.

It also reported that his pulse has returned and that he is undergoing surgery under medical care at Ananda Mahidol Hospital in Lopburi.