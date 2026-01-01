Thailand tourism slips in 2025 despite domestic growth

Thailand’s tourism performance in 2025 declined, with foreign arrivals falling and total tourism revenue edging lower, even as domestic travel continued to rise, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

In a year-end summary released on January 1, 2026, the ministry said Thailand generated total tourism revenue of 2,703,335 million baht from both international and domestic visitors in 2025 (January 1 to December 31), down 1.26% from the previous year.

Foreign arrivals totalled 32,974,321, a fall of 7.23% year on year. Revenue from international tourists came to 1,536,574 million baht, down 4.71%.

Domestic travel increased, with Thais taking 202.37 million trips, up 2.70%, generating 1,166,761 million baht, an increase of 3.69%.

Top five source markets by arrivals (2025)