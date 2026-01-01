Thailand tourism slips in 2025 despite domestic growth

Thailand’s tourism performance in 2025 declined, with foreign arrivals falling and total tourism revenue edging lower, even as domestic travel continued to rise, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In a year-end summary released on January 1, 2026, the ministry said Thailand generated total tourism revenue of 2,703,335 million baht from both international and domestic visitors in 2025 (January 1 to December 31), down 1.26% from the previous year.
Foreign arrivals totalled 32,974,321, a fall of 7.23% year on year. Revenue from international tourists came to 1,536,574 million baht, down 4.71%.
Domestic travel increased, with Thais taking 202.37 million trips, up 2.70%, generating 1,166,761 million baht, an increase of 3.69%.
Top five source markets by arrivals (2025)
Top five markets by tourism receipts (2025)
The ministry noted that several markets set new records, including India (2,487,319 visitors), Russia (1,898,837), the United Kingdom (1,083,162), Germany (965,898) and France (816,935). Supportive factors cited included the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025” campaign, tourism and sports promotion activities, measures to raise passenger capacity, and “ease of travelling” policies, alongside efforts to strengthen confidence in safety.
Permanent secretary Nutreeya Thaewong said that although total visitors and overall tourism revenue fell from the previous year due to challenges throughout 2025, the decline was not alarming. She said “quality tourists” grew significantly.
The ministry has set strategies and stimulus plans for 2026, focusing on higher-value tourism and wellness experiences, maintaining existing visitor bases while offering new experiences, and continuing to raise confidence in safety, which she described as a key factor in travel decisions.