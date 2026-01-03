Registration opens for out-of-constituency and overseas referendum voting

The Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) has opened its official registration system for voters who wish to cast their ballot in the upcoming referendum outside their constituency or from overseas. Registration runs from January 3, 2026, through January 5, 2026.

The referendum is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026, the same day as the general election for members of the House of Representatives.



Who can register

Out-of-constituency voters: people who have been listed in their current constituency’s house registration for fewer than 90 days (counting to polling day), those added to a house registration after November 10, 2025, or those whose residence is outside the province where their house registration is recorded. Overseas voters: people residing outside Thailand, or those planning to travel abroad during the referendum period. Vulnerable groups: people with disabilities, those with impairments, or older people, to facilitate voting at specially designated locations.





Registration channels

Online (24 hours):

Website: https://boraservices.bora.dopa.go.th/election/outvote/

Approved apps such as ThaiD or SMART VOTE

The system will close automatically at midnight on January 5, 2026 (Thailand time).

In person or via an authorised representative:

Applications can be submitted to a district registrar or local registrar, or to an ambassador/consul-general at an embassy or consulate in the country of residence, during official working hours. By post:

Applications can be mailed, with the postmark date used as the official submission date.

For more information, the ECT said voters can contact the hotline 1444, visit the ECT website www.ect.go.th, or use the SMART VOTE app for election and referendum details.