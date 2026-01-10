RTAF chief says 23-nation briefing improved understanding

Air Chief Marshal Sakesan Kantha, commander of the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), said a briefing for foreign defence attaché assistants from 23 countries had gone in a “very positive” direction and would help strengthen international understanding of Thailand’s position on the Thailand–Cambodia situation.

Speaking on 10 January 2026 at Squadron 601, Wing 6, Don Mueang, he said the meeting on 9 January was aimed at explaining the air force’s role, mission and operational approach so the international community receives accurate information.

Sakesan said the RTAF presented factual details of its operations and stressed that all actions were conducted in line with international law and internationally accepted rules of engagement. He said operations were focused only on military targets, intended to reduce the opposing side’s capabilities and support the Thai army’s three field forces in their missions.

He added that foreign defence attaché assistants appeared to understand Thailand’s military and air operations, and he expected the information would be passed on to their respective governments.

Despite activities marking National Children’s Day, ACM Sakesan said the armed forces remain on close watch along the border, with all services maintaining readiness and prepared to carry out missions under any circumstances.

Asked whether an air performance for Children’s Day could be distorted as disinformation, he said he was not concerned, describing the flights as a clear signal of the RTAF’s aerial capability.